BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) – Businesses in downtown Brookings are ‘decking the windows’ for the second year in a row in honor of the Wondrous Windows holiday event.

Put on by Downtown Brookings, the event features 20 businesses competing for the title of most festive window display, which will be voted on by the community. All participating businesses have signs in the windows with a QR code for the website to vote.

“When you walk through a well-decorated downtown around Christmas, it feels really magical,” said Kirsten Gjesdal, the executive director of Downtown Brookings. “We wanted to see our windows downtown really lit up and decorated well.”

FOUND by Funky Junk’s window display.

Some businesses get pretty crafty with their displays, like Noelle Morford who owns FOUND by Funky Junk. Morford created a miniature, cardboard replica of the downtown Brookings street with her business on it. She said she’s gotten a lot of positive feedback on the display.

“My husband and I were setting up trees and displays in the store. We had just finished the day before and we noticed people walking by and stopping and turning and my husband said, ‘It was like they were breaking their necks to see the window,’” Morford said. “It was really cute to see their reactions.”

Gjesdal said the goal of the project is both to get people downtown to look at the beautiful windows, but also for people to engage with the businesses and support them.

“The windows are what really pulls people back downtown to do shopping later,” she said. “It’s a good opportunity for businesses to think beyond their normal operating hours. It also kind of builds that playful competition between the businesses, which is fun.”

PLAY tutoring won 1st place in 2022. Pictured is their display for this year.

Party City window display.

ID8 Architecture window display

ID8 Architecture window display

Brookings Book Company is one of those businesses getting into the competitive spirit. Owner Richard Johnston said one of his employees is in charge of the window displays and she takes it very seriously.

“She puts a great deal of thought and effort into what she’s doing, which I love,” Johnston said. “She’s very passionate about it and I think she feels very competitive about it because she looks very closely at what all of our neighbors are doing in their windows and tries to make ours look cooler.”

Brookings Book Company’s window displays.

Brookings Book Company’s window displays.

Laci Thompson, owner of Pasque Boutique, doesn’t care much for the competition, only trying to make her windows look inviting and aesthetic for the season.

“For me, it’s not a super competitive thing. It’s more so just creating a great ambiance downtown,” she said. “I’m just so happy that there’s so many of us doing it because it looks really good and it feels good.”

Pasque Boutique’s window display.

Pasque Boutique’s window display.

So far, over 100 people have voted since it opened up a week ago, Gjesdal said. People have until December 24 to vote for their top three window displays. The winner will receive a trophy and bragging rights for the most festive window.

“I like to think that having pretty windows downtown at least gets people wandering into businesses that they wouldn’t otherwise come into,” Morford said.