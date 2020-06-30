Brookings and Renner split Monday’s double header

*Click the video player above to watch game one.

RENNER, S.D. (KELO) — Brookings and Renner both looked to continue their winning ways as they met for a double header on Monday, June 29.

Brookings had won seven of their last nine games, while Renner had earned three wins in their last four contests.

Game one featured a pitcher’s duel between Renner’s Mason Runia and Brookings’ Jaxon Krogman.

The scoring nearly started in the top of the second inning when Jamison Hankamp would double to right field; however, the relay throw was in time to retire Parker Rykhus at home, who was trying to score from first.

The scoring did start in the top of the fourth when a ground ball to short took a big bounce and allowed a run to score for Brookings.

But that lead didn’t last long.

A wild pitch would follow a triple from Andy Moen, which allowed Moen to score and even the game at 1 after five innings.

However, the game didn’t stay even for long.

A fielder’s choice in the fifth inning would result in everyone being safe and more importantly, it scored Hankamp from third base, giving Renner a 2-1 lead.

That run was all that was needed for Krogman as he would shutout Renner in the last three innings and earn the 2-1 win over Brookings.

Jaxon Krogman pitched a complete game as he allowed only one earned run on five hits and two walks, while striking out six.

Brookings was led by Hankamp and Daniel Messerli as the two combined for five hits. Hankamp went 2-3 with two doubles, while Messerli went 3-3 with three singles and an RBI.

Mason Runia pitched all seven innings for Renner and did so on just 85 pitches, averaging twelve pitches an inning.

Runia allowed two runs on seven hits and a walk, while striking out three.

Dalton Garbers, Moen, Will Washenberger, Reece Arbogast and Aspen Dahl each collected hits for Post 307.

Moen led the way with a triple and he scored the only run of the game for Renner.

Game two featured some good pitching, but not so much defense as the two teams combined for ten errors on Monday.

One of the errors occurred in the second inning as a bad throw from the catcher allowed Hankamp to score from second. Brookings led 2-0 after two innings.

That lead didn’t last long as Renner Post 307 scored six times in the home half of the second inning, including an RBI single from Aspen Dahl.

The teams exchanged a pair of runs each, sending the game to the sixth inning with Renner holding an 8-4 lead.

A ground out and a sacrifice fly would score a pair of runs for Brookings as the Bandits cut the lead to 8-6, but that changed quickly.

In the bottom of the sixth inning, Renner scratched across three runs, including another RBI single from Dahl, who collected four hits on the game.

Renner was led by Aspen Dahl who batted a perfect 4-4 with four singles and two RBI’s.

Kaden Hackman, Will Washenberger, Cody Rokusek and Broc Schaefbauer each collected hits for Post 307 as well.

Zach Ridl claimed the win for Renner as he pitched four innings and allowed two earned runs on three hits and two walks, while striking out three.

Caden Wright took the loss for Brookings on the mound as he allowed only two earned runs (six runs total) on two hits and seven walks, while striking out a pair.

Brookings committed six errors as only two of Renner’s eleven runs were earned.

Hankamp led the way at the plate again as he went 2-3 with a pair of singles. Krogman and Rhett Zelinsky also collected hits in Monday’s second game.

Joey McMackan went 0-1 but collected a pair of RBI’s on Monday.

Renner’s next action will be on Wednesday, July 1 as they will play a pair of games against Yankton Post 12. The first game of the double header is set to start at 5:00 p.m.

Brookings will be back in action on Wednesday as well as they will play a double header against Sioux Falls West.

