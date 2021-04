FILE – Alabama defensive back Patrick Surtain II (2) looks on against Notre Dame during the Rose Bowl NCAA college football game in Arlington, Texas, in this Friday, Jan. 1, 2021, file photo. Surtain is expected to be a first round pick in the NFL Draft, April 29-May 1, 2021, in Cleveland.(AP Photo/Ron Jenkins, File)

CLEVELAND, OHIO (KELO) — The Denver Broncos added a talented defensive back with the eighth pick of the NFL draft as they took Patrick Surtain II from Alabama.

Surtain was named the 2020 SEC Defensive Player of the Year.

The Broncos top team needs were quarterback, offensive line, linebacker, defensive line and running back.

Denver traded for Teddy Bridgewater on Wednesday, April 28, which may have helped them pass on Justin Fields and Mac Jones.

The #Panthers are trading QB Teddy Bridgewater to the #Broncos for a sixth-round draft pick, per source. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) April 28, 2021

The Broncos next pick will be in round two.