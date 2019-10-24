BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota State University’s Jackrabbits may be going against North Dakota State University’s Bison, but the whole town is gearing up for gameday.

The city is covering themselves in blue. Since the Bison and the Jackrabbits share yellow in their school’s colors, the town is bringing the blue.

















Organizations are showing their school spirit by painting windows, putting up signs and wearing school shirts. If your organization is participating send a picture of your window paint to ushare@keloland.com or to wfowkes@keloland.

Check this story later for a look into a business supporting the jackrabbits and for more photos of school spirit