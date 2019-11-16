Bridgewater-Emery-Ethan claims first 11B state title

BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — Winner met with Bridgewater-Emery-Ethan in the State 11B championship this weekend. The Warriors have won seven state titles in school history.

Winner opened the game with a long 6.5 minute drive that went fourteen plays and finished with a six-yard touchdown run from Trevor Peters to give Winner an 8-0 lead.

After that, the defenses took over until the Seahawks scored 14 unanswered points and grabbed a 14-8 lead in the third quarter. That lead didn’t last long as Winner scored on the next drive to even the game at 14 with 5 minutes left in the third.

In the fourth, the Seahawks would grab a 21-14 lead when Hawkins connected to Jonah Hofer for the touchdown.

In the game’s final minutes, the Bridgewater-Emery-Ethan defense would show its strength as they would stop Winner with a goal line stand and then intercept the Warriors to seal a 21-14 win for the Seahawks.

With this win, the Seahawks have won their first 11-man state title and their first since 2013, after falling runner up in back to back seasons.

Brady Hawkins led the Seahawks with three passing touchdowns and that earned him the games’ most valuable player award. Hawkins was 10 of 15 passing for 152 yards and three touchdowns. Hawkisn also rushed for 77 yards.

Winner was led by Trevor Peters who rushed 21 times for 123 yards and two scores.