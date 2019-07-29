INTERACTIVE MAP: Is your local bridge in poor condition?

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — KELOLAND News analyzed data from the South Dakota Department of Transportation to look at the state of bridges in South Dakota.

Most bridges are inspected every two years. Below is a map of the latest inspection reports.

If you’re having trouble viewing map on a mobile device, click here.

Here are a few things to know:

The map contains every bridge and culvert in the State of South Dakota.

When you click on an icon, you will see the following show up:

Facility: This is what the bridge is commonly known as.

Featint: What the bridge crosses (i.e. river, creek, another road, railroad, etc.)

County: This is the county the bridge is located in.

Location: This is just a general location of where the bridge is at.

Owner: This is important. Is the bridge owned by the state, county or city? That determines who is responsible for repairing and/or rebuilding.

Year Built: According to the SDDOT, this is the year the bridge was built.

NHS_Indicator: This says if the bridge is on the National Highway System.

mm_english: This is the mile maker that the bridge is located at. Not all have mile markers.

suff_rate: This is the sufficiency rating. According to the DOT , it is a rating of 0 – 100, and indicates the bridge’s sufficiency to remain in service.

roadwidth: The width of the road

Bridge_Condition: This is classified as either good, fair or poor.

The icon on the left indicates a culvert. The icon on the right indicates a bridge.

If you want to type in a specific address, click on the full-screen button in the upper right corner.