Breaking the limit: Over 100 mph on South Dakota highways

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — So far in 2021, the South Dakota Highway Patrol has issued 473 citations to drivers caught doing over 100 mph.

November 4 is the 308th day of 2021, meaning that so far this year the South Dakota Highway Patrol has averaged around 1.5 +100 mph speeding stops each day.

While exact speeds were not reported, this means that cumulatively, drivers caught going over 100 mph have combined to travel a total of more than 47,300 mph on South Dakota highways so far this year.

Unsurprisingly, the majority of counties in which the Highway Patrol recorded the highest numbers of +100 mph stops all share one thing in common; the presence of I-29 and/or I-90.

The county with the most stops over 100 mph is Union County, which has totaled a whopping 62 so far this year. On the other end of the spectrum, there are 25 counties that have recorded no +100 mph stops.

Below are the totals for each county so far in 2021, listed from highest to lowest.

Union – 63

Davison – 44

Pennington – 36

Minnehaha – 32

Meade – 24

Jackson – 23

Lyman – 23

Codington – 21

Brule – 21

Lincoln – 20

Lawrence – 19

Moody – 19

Brookings – 18

Jones – 18

Hanson – 16

Brown – 8

Clay – 7

Aurora – 6

Butte – 6

Custer – 5

Sanborn – 5

Hamlin – 4 McCook – 4

Yankton – 4

Beadle – 3

Clark – 3

Roberts – 3

Deuel – 2

Edmunds – 2

Harding – 2

Spink – 2

Tripp – 2

Walworth – 2

Bennett – 1

Charles Mix – 1

Day – 1

Grant – 1

Haakon – 1

Hand – 1

Marshall – 1

Potter – 1

Bon Homme – 0

Buffalo – 0

Campbell – 0 Corson – 0

Dewey – 0

Douglas – 0

Fall River – 0

Faulk – 0

Gregory – 0

Hughes – 0

Hutchinson – 0

Hyde – 0

Jerauld – 0

Kingsbury – 0

Lake – 0

McPherson – 0

Mellette – 0

Miner – 0

Oglala Lakota – 0

Perkins – 0

Stanley – 0

Sully – 0

Todd – 0

Turner – 0

Ziebach – 0

In terms of full months in 2021 (November and December not counted), August carried the most +100 mph citations (77), while February had the least (21).

Below are a few different visualizations showing the number of +100 mph citations per month by county.