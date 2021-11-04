Breaking the limit: Over 100 mph on South Dakota highways

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — So far in 2021, the South Dakota Highway Patrol has issued 473 citations to drivers caught doing over 100 mph.
November 4 is the 308th day of 2021, meaning that so far this year the South Dakota Highway Patrol has averaged around 1.5 +100 mph speeding stops each day.
While exact speeds were not reported, this means that cumulatively, drivers caught going over 100 mph have combined to travel a total of more than 47,300 mph on South Dakota highways so far this year.
Unsurprisingly, the majority of counties in which the Highway Patrol recorded the highest numbers of +100 mph stops all share one thing in common; the presence of I-29 and/or I-90.
The county with the most stops over 100 mph is Union County, which has totaled a whopping 62 so far this year. On the other end of the spectrum, there are 25 counties that have recorded no +100 mph stops.
Below are the totals for each county so far in 2021, listed from highest to lowest.
Union – 63
Davison – 44
Pennington – 36
Minnehaha – 32
Meade – 24
Jackson – 23
Lyman – 23
Codington – 21
Brule – 21
Lincoln – 20
Lawrence – 19
Moody – 19
Brookings – 18
Jones – 18
Hanson – 16
Brown – 8
Clay – 7
Aurora – 6
Butte – 6
Custer – 5
Sanborn – 5
Hamlin – 4
McCook – 4
Yankton – 4
Beadle – 3
Clark – 3
Roberts – 3
Deuel – 2
Edmunds – 2
Harding – 2
Spink – 2
Tripp – 2
Walworth – 2
Bennett – 1
Charles Mix – 1
Day – 1
Grant – 1
Haakon – 1
Hand – 1
Marshall – 1
Potter – 1
Bon Homme – 0
Buffalo – 0
Campbell – 0
Corson – 0
Dewey – 0
Douglas – 0
Fall River – 0
Faulk – 0
Gregory – 0
Hughes – 0
Hutchinson – 0
Hyde – 0
Jerauld – 0
Kingsbury – 0
Lake – 0
McPherson – 0
Mellette – 0
Miner – 0
Oglala Lakota – 0
Perkins – 0
Stanley – 0
Sully – 0
Todd – 0
Turner – 0
Ziebach – 0
In terms of full months in 2021 (November and December not counted), August carried the most +100 mph citations (77), while February had the least (21).
Below are a few different visualizations showing the number of +100 mph citations per month by county.