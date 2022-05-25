SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Class ‘A’ High School Baseball State Tournament is set to be played on Saturday, May 28 at Sioux Falls Stadium.

This year’s field will feature top-seeded Roosevelt, Mitchell, Washington and Lincoln.

Roosevelt and Mitchell will play at 12:05 p.m. on Saturday, May 28. Washington and Lincoln will meet in the following game at 2:05 p.m.

The two winners will meet in the State Championship which is set for 5:05 p.m.

Roosevelt and Mitchell each won the regionals that they hosted, while Washington and Lincoln earned upset wins to reach the state tournament.

Here’s a look at how each team punched their tickets to the state tournament:

#1 ROOSEVELT ROUGH RIDERS

Roosevelt earned the top-seed in the playoffs thanks an impressive 17-1 league season. The Rough Riders won eleven straight games before their postseason win over Yankton, 2-1.

The Rough Riders scored one run in the sixth and one in the seventh to walk-off Yankton in their state qualifying contest.

Jack Radel flipped a sacrifice fly to centerfield that scored Jaxsen Grevengoed and lifted Roosevelt past Yankton.

Ben Irsfeld was impressive as he threw a complete game and allowed just one run on five hits. He also struck out 12.

Roosevelt is now 18-1 on the year in league play. A record of that nature isn’t easy to achieve, but when you have a +93 scoring margin, it certainly makes it a lot easier.

The Rough Riders are scoring more than 8 runs per contest, while allowing just 3.4 runs per game.

Roosevelt had five players named to the SDHSBA All-Region Team and to the All-State Team.

Ben Irsfeld, Jack Radel, Jamie Legg, Jaxsen Grevengoed and Marcus Phillips were players recognized to the All-Region Team.

The Rough Riders will face Mitchell at 12:05 p.m. on Saturday. The two teams have yet to cross paths this season.

#4 MITCHELL KERNELS

Mitchell earned the fourth-seed in the playoffs this season, following a 15-7 record in league play this year.

Two close wins sent the Kernels to the state tournament. Mitchell outlasted Jefferson, 5-3 and then Harrisburg 6-2.

Mitchell is back in the state tournament, thanks to some impressive run support throughout the season.

The Kernels own a +105 scoring margin this season, thanks to some impressive offense and strong defense.

Mitchell is scoring 8.3 runs per contest this season, while they’re allowing just 3.9 runs per contest. That gives the Kernels a nearly 4.4 run per game scoring margin.

Four players from Mitchell were named to the 2022 SDHSBA All-State Team including Jake Helleloid and Jonah Schmidt. Each of them were named to the First Team All-State. Dylan Soulek and Jace Larson earned 2nd Team Honors.

Landon Waddell was also named to the All-Region Team.

The Kernels have relied on some stout pitching this season including right hander Jake Helleloid. The righty allowed zero earned runs (two unearned) in 5.1 innings pitched in their state qualifying game. He struck out ten and held a solid offense from Harrisburg in check.

Mitchell’s pitching staff will need to do that again on Monday, when they meet one of the top offenses in the state.

Seeing Mitchell’s ace go against Roosevelt’s ace should be fun. The two teams haven’t met this season, which should make for an intriguing first matchup.

#6 WASHINGTON WARRIORS

The Washington Warriors finished the season as the sixth-seed with a 10-10 record, but that didn’t slow down the defending Class ‘A’ Runner-Up.

The Warriors finished Runner-Up in 2021 and they got back to the State Tournament with a 5-3 win over O’Gorman and a 6-4 win over Brookings.

Washington built a 6-4 lead in the seventh, thanks to an Andrew Glovich double to left field.

Andrew Glovich with the clutch double!@SFW_Baseball grabs the 6-4 lead in the seventh @KELOSports pic.twitter.com/ASheh19bT0 — Grant Sweeter (@KELOSweeter) May 21, 2022

Unlike Mitchell and Roosevelt, Washington owns a negative run differential at -7.

The Warrior offense has been impressive this season as they’re scoring 7.7 runs per game, but they’re allowing eight runs per game.

Washington owns a 7-3 league record this season when allowing less than eight runs per game. That means they’re 5-7 when allowing eight or more.

Cael Swanson and Bryce Ronken were each named to the 1st Team All-State Team. Joe Jacobson and Myles Rees earned All-Region honors.

The clear key for Washington will come on the defensive side of the baseball. If the Warriors can throw strikes and make plays behind the pitcher, then they’ll be a very tough out come Saturday.

The Warriors will meet cross town rival, Lincoln on Saturday at 2:05 p.m.

#7 LINCOLN PATRIOTS

Lincoln went 9-9 in the league season. The Patriots advanced to the state tournament with wins over Rapid City Stevens and Brandon Valley.

The Pats started the year 9-4, but they suffered five straight league losses to end the season, dropping them to the seventh-seed.

However, Lincoln turned the page and played back-to-back impressive performances in the playoffs.

Lincoln owns the lowest run differential of the teams in the state tournament at -25.

The Patriots are scoring 6.7 runs per game, but their Achilles heel has been on the defensive side of the ball where they’re allowing 7.9 runs per league game.

Mason Tolrud has led the way for Lincoln as he is hitting .356. Charlie Mickelson is right behind him at .347.

Chase Houselog owns the lowest ERA for the Patriots at 2.07 in 20 innings pitched.

Tolrud was the lone player to be named to the Class ‘A’ All-State Team. Jackson Boe, Lincoln Vasgaard and Sawyer Tolk earned All-Region honors.

Similar to Washington, the key for the Patriots will be on the defensive side of the ball. Both teams can score with ease, but the key will be which team can slow down or take away the opposing bats.

Lincoln and Washington have played twice this season, with each team picking up a win. The Patriots won in April, while the Warriors won their matchup in May.

The 2022 Class ‘A’ State Tournament will be played on Saturday, May 28 at Sioux Falls Stadium.

