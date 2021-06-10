Brandon Valley’s late surge propels Post 131 to win over SF East

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Brandon Valley scored five runs in the sixth inning as they picked up an 8-5 win over Sioux Falls East in the KELOLAND.com Game of the Week.

Sioux Falls East jumped out to the early lead with an RBI double from Garren Heinert in the first inning.

Brandon Valley attempted to respond, but Ty Schafer was there to turn a sharp double play, and keep Post 15 in the lead.

End of 1: @Post15East 1 @BVLynxBaseball 0. @KELOSports



Ty Schafer turns a nice double play, with help from Jackson Boe at first. pic.twitter.com/o3cWB5wTFA — Grant Sweeter (@KELOSweeter) June 9, 2021

Post 131 finally got on the board in the fourth when Logan Kelling lined a 3 RBI triple into right center field. The game was tied at three after four.

Brandon Valley would put up five runs in the sixth inning.

East would respond with two in the seventh, but that was as close as they would get as Brandon Valley picked up the 8-5 win over Post 15 East.

Click the video player below to see the full game between Sioux Falls East and Brandon Valley

Team 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 Runs Hits Errors LOB Sioux Falls East 1 0 0 2 0 0 2 5 7 2 5 Brandon Valley 0 0 0 3 0 5 X 8 11 0 4 *LOB – Runners Left on Base

Logan Kelling led the way at the dish for Brandon Valley as he went 1-2 with a three RBI triple.

Nick Hokenstad added a double and single while scoring one run. Joe Kolbeck added two singles as well.

Matt Brown earned the win for Brandon Valley in relief as he pitched 2.2 innings while allowing just two runs to score on one hit and two walks, while striking out two.

Tyler Boyum suffered the loss for Sioux Falls East. He threw five innings and allowed four earned runs (one unearned) on seven hits and one walk, while striking out just two.

Brandon Valley’s next action will be on Friday, June 11 as they play in the Lewis and Clark Tournament down in Vermillion.

Sioux Falls East will also play in the Lewis and Clark Tournament, but they will be playing in the Yankton pool of the tournament.