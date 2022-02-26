SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The 2022 SD State Wrestling Tournament came to a close Saturday with the Team Dual State Championships. Brandon Valley and Winner each walked away as champions.

CLASS ‘A’ TEAM DUAL

Brandon Valley earned wins over Brookings, Pierre and Rapid City Stevens. The Raiders took second place, followed by Pierre, Watertown, Sturgis Brown and Harrisburg.

Brandon Valley earned a narrow 32-25 win over RC Stevens in the finals.

The Lynx won the final five matches to claim the state title.

CLASS ‘B’ TEAM DUAL

Winner lost to Canton in last year’s team dual by just two points. This year was a different story. The Warriors claimed the 2022 Team Dual title.

Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes claimed runner-up, followed by Canton, Parkston, Philip Area and Bon Homme/Scotland/Avon.

Winner earned a 33-25 win over Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes to win the Class ‘B’ Team Dual Championship.

After losing four of the first seven matches, the Warriors rattled off five straight victories to build a big lead. Kimball had a late charge, but came up short.