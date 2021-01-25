Brandon Valley to host top-ranked Aberdeen Central in KELOLAND Game of the Week

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Aberdeen Central girls basketball team is set to meet Brandon Valley for the eleventh time in the past five seasons. The Golden Eagles are undefeated this year, but Brandon Valley will look to change that on Friday.

Aberdeen Central is off to a perfect 10-0 start, thanks in part to their senior leadership.

“We have four seniors that are really playing well, playing together and showing tremendous leadership, so I think it starts with them. We’ve also been very solid on the defensive end and that’s allowed us to stay in some tough games,” Dawn Seiler said.

The key to the Golden Eagles success has been on defense as they are allowing just 37 points per contest.

“We’ve been able to get a lot of ball pressure and get teams to turnover the ball and we’ve been able to convert some of those turnovers into offense for ourselves, but it all starts with that defensive pressure,” Seiler said.

Brandon Valley has won three straight games, raising their record to 8-2 on the season. The team’s success stems from their extra effort.

“You get some great individual performances, but those only happen because girls are willing to make the extra pass, girls are willing to get the ball in the paint and get a kick out for three or get an extra possession with a rebound. Those types of things and we’re seeing those extra effort things happen with this team,” Mike Zerr said.

The focus for Friday’s game is the same for both teams as the Lynx and Golden Eagles will keep their focus on fundamentals.

“We stick with the fundamentals and it’s going to be about trying to slow down their offensive games a little bit. They’re good on the boards, so we’re going to have to make sure we’re very good with our positioning on the glass, because we’re not a very big basketball team,” Seiler said.

“It’s really about what we do. Being physical defensively, finishing possessions on that end, being willing to be patient on offense and if we don’t have something early, then be willing to swing the basketball and not settle,” Zerr said.

Friday’s game is the KELOLAND.com Game of the Week and the game begins at 7:00 p.m.

