BRANDON, S.D. (KELO) — Legion baseball returns to KELOLAND.com on Wednesday, with a class ‘A’ matchup between Brandon Valley Post 131 and Renner Post 307.

First pitch is set for 5:00 p.m. CT and you can stream the action by visiting the Game of the Week page on KELOLAND.com.

BRANDON VALLEY POST 131 – 6-2

Wednesday’s contest is a double header, but only the first game will be livestreamed.

Brandon Valley is off to an 6-2 start to the 2022 legion campaign. Post 131 suffered a 13-0 loss to Sioux Falls East on Tuesday, June 7.

They then rattled off six straight wins to get to 6-1. Their last game saw BV fall to Tabor, 10-9.

Post 131 meets Sioux Falls West on Tuesday, ahead of Wednesday’s contest against Renner.

RENNER POST 307 – 5-5

Renner lost its first four games of the season. They were outscored 36-13.

Post 307 has turned the tide since that point as they’ve won five of their last six contests, including a three game winning streak.

Renner defeated Harrisburg in the first legion livestream of the summer and now they’ll look to win their fourth straight on Wednesday.

Play-by-play will be provided by KELOLAND.com’s Grant Sweeter.