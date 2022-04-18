BRANDON, S.D. (KELO) — The KELOLAND.com Game of the Week returns on Tuesday, April 19, with a Class ‘A’ Clash between Brandon Valley and O’Gorman.

Tuesday’s game could be the first full game streamed on KELOLAND.com since early March. Tea Area and West Central played on April 12, but a thunderstorm postponed the game. The remainder of the game will not be streamed due to scheduling conflicts.

O’GORMAN KNIGHTS (2-8)

O’Gorman enters Tuesday’s contest with an 0-3 record in Class ‘A’ play and a 2-8 overall record. The Knights have suffered losses to Yankton (twice) and Brookings. OG has two wins over Fargo opponents.

The Knights have struggled on offense. They’ve scored just three runs in their three league games.

Keegan Wenande is batting .385 this season, while Tristin VanWassenhove is swinging a .333 bat.

Mason Fritz has the team low ERA at 2.625. He’s thrown 10.2 innings and allowed just four earned runs.

BRANDON VALLEY LYNX (6-8)

Brandon Valley owns a 3-1 record in Class ‘A’ play and a 6-8 overall record. In their four games, the Lynx have scored 20 runs, which is five runs per contest.

Cole Frisbie has led the Lynx this season at the dish. He owns a team high .333 batting average, followed by Matt Brown at .290.

Aiden Zerr has been the leader on the mound. He has thrown 10.1 innings and has allowed just one earned run. That’s an ERA of .677.

Tuesday’s Game of the Week will livestream on KELOLAND.com. First pitch is set for 5 p.m. CT.

Play-by-play will be provided by KELOLAND.com’s Grant Sweeter.