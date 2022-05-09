BRANDON, S.D. (KELO) — It’s been two weeks, but the KELOLAND.com Game of the Week finally returns on Tuesday, May 10 as Brandon Valley plays host to Harrisburg.

HARRISBURG TIGERS – 13-6

Harrisburg will enter Tuesday’s contest with a 13-6 record in Class ‘A’ league play.

The Tigers have relied on their offense as they are scoring 9.9 runs per contest this season. They’ve been led by Tyman Long who is hitting an impressive .449 this season. He has 31 hits on the season including eight homeruns. He has also knocked in 36 runs.

Harrisburg has struggled a little on defense as they’re allowing 5.7 runs per contest. Maddux Scherer has a 1.75 ERA as he has allowed 3 earned runs in 12 innings.

Mason Johnson is their innings leader. He has thrown 20 innings and has allowed 11 earned runs. That’s an ERA of 3.85.

Harrisburg owns one of the top scoring offenses in the state and they’ll look to use that on Tuesday.

BRANDON VALLEY – 10-2

Brandon Valley sits at 10-2 for the league season, as they sit in second place in the Class ‘A’ standings.

The Lynx’s offense has been impressive, but their defense has been their go to. They’re allowing just 4 runs per game this season. Aidan Zerr and Trey Sejnoha have been the leaders on the mound for BV. Zerr has a 1.38 ERA, while Sejnoha owns a 1.28 ERA.

Brandon Valley is no slouch on offense either, as they are scoring eight runs per contest this season.

They have five players batting above .300 including Nate Meyers at .365 and Matt Brown at .345. Brown also has 18 runs batted in.

Brandon Valley has been impressive defensively this season, but that’ll get tested come Tuesday.

Tuesday’s contest will stream on KELOLAND.com with first pitch set for 5 p.m.

Play-by-play will be provided by KELOLAND.com’s Grant Sweeter.