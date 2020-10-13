Brandon Valley rolls past S.F. Washington

Click the video player above to watch the full game between Brandon valley and Washington
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Brandon Valley rushed for 271 yards and owned the time of possession on their way to a 39-0 win over Sioux Falls Washington.
The game started with a bang when Mark Mutschelknaus took the game’s opening kick-off to the house.
Late in the first quarter, the Lynx added another score when Tate Johnson broke multiple tackles on his way to a 19-yard touchdown run.
Brandon Valley added onto their lead with a 22-yard touchdown pass from Joe Kolbeck to Jackson Hilton.
Tate Johnson continued to grind the entire day and capped his performance with a 46-yard touchdown that gave the Lynx a 26-0 lead.
The Lynx would get a touchdown run from Joe Kolbeck and then a pick six from Carson Askdal leading to a 39-0, blowout win over Washington.
|Team
|1
|2
|3
|4
|FINAL
|Brandon Valley Lynx (5-1)
|14
|0
|6
|19
|39
|Sioux Falls Washington Warriors (3-4)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Tate Johnson led all players with 191 yards on 21 carries (9.1 yards per carry) while scoring two touchdowns.
Brandon Valley quarterback, Joe Kolbeck, rushed for 76 yards and a touchdown, while passing for 91 yards and a touchdown.
Washington’s Max Thomson threw for 147 yards to lead Washington. Malcom Johnson hauled in 4 catches for 65 yards.
Click the video player below to watch full highlights with commentary from Saturday’s contest: