Brandon Valley rolls past S.F. Washington

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Brandon Valley rushed for 271 yards and owned the time of possession on their way to a 39-0 win over Sioux Falls Washington.

The game started with a bang when Mark Mutschelknaus took the game’s opening kick-off to the house.

Kick six!!! Opening kick-off taken 92 yards by Mark Mutschelknaus and @bvhsfootball leads 7-0, 12 seconds into the game. @KELOSports pic.twitter.com/pgVSpzIi6s — Grant Sweeter (@KELOSweeter) October 10, 2020

Late in the first quarter, the Lynx added another score when Tate Johnson broke multiple tackles on his way to a 19-yard touchdown run.

19 yards to the house for Tate Johnson and @bvhsfootball leads 14-0, late in the first quarter. @KELOSports pic.twitter.com/5aWdoyR9ok — Grant Sweeter (@KELOSweeter) October 10, 2020

Brandon Valley added onto their lead with a 22-yard touchdown pass from Joe Kolbeck to Jackson Hilton.

22 yard touchdown pass from Joe Kolbeck to Jackson Hilton. @bvhsfootball leads 20-0. 5 minutes to go third quarter. @KELOSports pic.twitter.com/MgFu7yS8kx — Grant Sweeter (@KELOSweeter) October 11, 2020

Tate Johnson continued to grind the entire day and capped his performance with a 46-yard touchdown that gave the Lynx a 26-0 lead.

46 yards to the house for Tate Johnson! He's got 191 rushing yards and two scores! 🤯@bvhsfootball leads 26-0, 10 minutes to go. pic.twitter.com/s6IYBJGM5F — Grant Sweeter (@KELOSweeter) October 11, 2020

The Lynx would get a touchdown run from Joe Kolbeck and then a pick six from Carson Askdal leading to a 39-0, blowout win over Washington.

Team 1 2 3 4 FINAL Brandon Valley Lynx (5-1) 14 0 6 19 39 Sioux Falls Washington Warriors (3-4) 0 0 0 0 0 Score by quarters

Tate Johnson led all players with 191 yards on 21 carries (9.1 yards per carry) while scoring two touchdowns.

Brandon Valley quarterback, Joe Kolbeck, rushed for 76 yards and a touchdown, while passing for 91 yards and a touchdown.

Washington’s Max Thomson threw for 147 yards to lead Washington. Malcom Johnson hauled in 4 catches for 65 yards.

