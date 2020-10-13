Brandon Valley rolls past S.F. Washington

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Brandon Valley rushed for 271 yards and owned the time of possession on their way to a 39-0 win over Sioux Falls Washington.

The game started with a bang when Mark Mutschelknaus took the game’s opening kick-off to the house.

Late in the first quarter, the Lynx added another score when Tate Johnson broke multiple tackles on his way to a 19-yard touchdown run.

Brandon Valley added onto their lead with a 22-yard touchdown pass from Joe Kolbeck to Jackson Hilton.

Tate Johnson continued to grind the entire day and capped his performance with a 46-yard touchdown that gave the Lynx a 26-0 lead.

The Lynx would get a touchdown run from Joe Kolbeck and then a pick six from Carson Askdal leading to a 39-0, blowout win over Washington.

Team1234FINAL
Brandon Valley Lynx (5-1)14061939
Sioux Falls Washington Warriors (3-4)00000
Score by quarters

Tate Johnson led all players with 191 yards on 21 carries (9.1 yards per carry) while scoring two touchdowns.

Brandon Valley quarterback, Joe Kolbeck, rushed for 76 yards and a touchdown, while passing for 91 yards and a touchdown.

Washington’s Max Thomson threw for 147 yards to lead Washington. Malcom Johnson hauled in 4 catches for 65 yards.

