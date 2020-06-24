Brandon Valley hosts Renner in Game of the Week

BRANDON, S.D. (KELO) — The KELOLAND.com Game of the Week returns to Brandon on Wednesday, but will feature two different teams than those that played Tuesday’s games.

Brandon Valley Post 131 will be the host for Renner Post 307 in a double header.

The first of the two games will start at 5 p.m and will be the only game to air on KELOLAND.com. The second game will not be streamed.

Brandon Valley finds themselves at 7-4. The Lynx had a strong start to their season as they won five of their first six games.

However, Brandon Valley has lost three of its last four. That includes a pair of tough losses last weekend in the Creighton Prep Tournament in Omaha.

Post 131 finished last weekend’s tournament with a 6-3 win over Rapid City Post 22.

Brandon Valley has relied on their offense so far this season as they are scoring 6.4 runs per contest over their 11 games.

Post 131 has struggled on the defensive side of the field. They have allowed more than 5 runs per game.

Renner Post 307 has had a rough start to the 2020 season and has a 1-5 record.

Post 307 opened the season with a pair of tough losses to Pierre and Rapid City Post 22.

After splitting a pair of games with Millard South and West Fargo, Renner lost a pair of games in the Creighton Prep tournament to Gillette, Wyoming, and Creighton Prep.

Renner is allowing less than six runs a game over their six games this season, however its offense has been its down fall.

Post 307 has only scored 19 runs in six games, which means the team is scoring just over 3 runs per game.

Wednesday’s game will begin around 4:55 p.m. and play-by-play will be from KELOLAND.com’s Grant Sweeter.

You can watch the game by clicking on the link below: