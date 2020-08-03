Brandon Valley hosts Mitchell in the second round of the class ‘A’ playoffs

BRANDON, S.D. (KELO) — Brandon Valley will host Mitchell on Tuesday, in a best of three game series as part of the South Dakota Class ‘A’ baseball playoffs.

The two teams each earned wins in the first round of the playoffs as Brandon Valley earned a two game sweep of Huron and Mitchell earned a two game sweep of Brookings.

Each team played more than 25 league games this season, however the two teams only met once this summer.

The two teams met just over a week ago as Brandon Valley earned a 7-2 win over Mitchell to conclude the regular season on July 25.

Mitchell and Brandon Valley will meet Monday to play the first two games of the series, which are also the only two necessary games.

If either team sweeps tonight double header, than that team will be championship bound. If the two teams split tonight, then a third game would be played tomorrow at 5:00 p.m.

2020 South Dakota Class ‘A’ Second Round Bracket

Tonight’s double header coverage will begin around 4:55 and play-by-play will be provided by KELOLAND.com’s Grant Sweeter.

Click below to watch Monday’s action:

