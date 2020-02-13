Brandon Valley hosts Huron in class ‘AA’ double header

BRANDON, S.D. (KELO)- The Thursday KELOLAND.com games of the day will feature a double header between Huron and Brandon Valley.

The first game of the double header will feature a class ‘AA’ girls contest that will tip-off at 6:00.

The Huron Tigers (7-7) had a rough start to the season as they lost six of seven games in the middle of the season to fall to 4-7. However, the Tigers have now won three in a row and find themselves playing some of their best basketball of the season.

The struggle for the Tigers this season has been on defense as Huron is allowing their opponents to score 52 points per game. Despite the struggle on defense, the Huron offense has had some success as they are scoring 51 points per game and have scored more than 50 points in eight games this season.

Brandon Valley started the season with an even 5-5 record, however the Lynx have lost three of their last four to fall to 6-8.

The struggle for the Lynx this season has been on offense as Brandon Valley is barely scoring 50 points per game this season.

The strength of the Lynx’s team this season has been their defense that is only allowing 46 points per game.

The Lynx have been led by freshman Hilary Behrens and senior Hannah Behrens. The duo has combined for more than 20 points and 10 rebounds per contest.

The second game will feature a top five showdown between fourth ranked Huron and second ranked Brandon Valley.

The Tigers (11-3) started the season with an impressive 6-2 record. Since then, Huron has found a way to win five of their last six, including four double digit victories.

This season, the Tigers have found success in their offense as they have scored more than 50 points in 12 of their games.

Huron has struggled a bit on the defensive side as they are allowing more than 51 points per game, but the Tigers have found a way to trim that down to 47 points per game in the last six contests.

Brandon Valley had a red hot start to the season as the Lynx started 7-1. Since then, the Lynx have been an even 3-3 and find themselves at 10-4.

Despite their struggles in the past month, Brandon Valley has found success on both sides of the ball. The Brandon Valley offense is scoring an impressive 60 points per game, while their defense is allowing only 49 points per contest.

The Brandon Valley offense has been led by Senior Gavin Terhark who is averaging 15 points and 9 rebounds per contest. Junior Jackson Hilton is adding 12 points per game, while junior Joe Kolbeck is scoring eight points per game.

Tonight’s double header will tip-off at 6:00 in Brandon and will stream on KELOLAND.com. Play-by-play will be provided by KELOLAND.com’s Grant Sweeter.