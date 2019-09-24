Brandon Valley Hockey Association raising funds after flood damage

BRANDON, S.D. (KELO) — The Brandon Valley Hockey Association is doing its best to make sure September flooding won’t stop the puck from dropping for teams this season.

All Brandon hockey teams practice at an outdoor hockey rink located at McHardy Park. After heavy rains caused Split Rock Creek to flood, the hockey rink experienced extensive damage after being submerged by floodwater. Two of the locker rooms, full of equipment, washed away.

Since the flooding on Sept. 13, multiple fundraisers have been underway, including a Go Fund Me page for a new indoor rink in Brandon. In 2018, Kraft Hockeyville awarded Brandon $30,000 for upgrades after an online contest.

The closest indoor hockey rink for Brandon residents is roughly 20 minutes away at the Scheels IcePlex in Sioux Falls.

The Rushmore Youth Hockey Association in Rapid City also held a small fundraiser for the Brandon Hockey Association.

The hockey rink is just one of many parks, businesses and homes that was affected by flooding.

KELOLAND’s Whitney Fowkes is in Brandon Tuesday looking at some of the damage left behind and how the area is recovering.