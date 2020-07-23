Brandon Valley earns sweep of Sioux Falls East

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Brandon Valley picked up a pair of wins over Sioux Falls East on Wednesday, July 23 as the double header was featured as the KELOLAND.com Game of the Week.

The first game saw a good start from Brandon Valley as they raced out to a 13-1 lead.

Before Brandon Valley got their lead, the game was tied at one, thanks to an RBI double from Brady Christoffels.

The solid start was fueled by a six-run third inning, which was led by Jaxon Haase and his two runs batted in (RBI) double.

Sioux Falls East would outscore Brandon Valley 6-4 in the final three innings, but Post 131 still held on to earn a 15-7 win.

Team 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 Runs Hits Errors LOB Brandon Valley 1 0 6 4 2 1 1 15 15 1 5 Sioux Falls East 0 1 0 0 3 1 2 7 6 5 9 Game One box score

The second game feature a close start to the game as Brandon Valley pulled away late to earn an 11-3 win.

Brandon Valley jumped on the board first with a two out rally that resulted in an RBI single from Haase.

In the bottom of the first, Tyler Boyum would put Sioux Falls East on top with a two RBI double.

That lead wouldn’t last long as Dawson Scorczewski would single in a run in the fourth to give Brandon Valley a 3-2 lead and Post 131 would never look back.

Brandon Valley would score four in the fifth and four in the seventh on their way to an 11-3 win over Post 15 East.

Team 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 Runs Hits Errors LOB Brandon Valley 1 0 1 1 4 0 4 11 11 2 7 Sioux Falls East 2 0 0 0 0 0 1 3 5 6 8 Game Two box score

The best plays of the night came from Brandon Valley’s Joe Kolbeck and S.F. East’s Jaden Feterl.

Kolbeck made a great stop to end the second inning in game two.

Feterl robbed a Brandon Valley player of a single with a spectacular diving catch in game two.

