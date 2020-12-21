Brandon Valley earns comeback win over Yankton

Click the video player above to watch the full game between Yankton and Brandon Valley

BRANDON, S.D. (KELO) — The Brandon Valley Lynx erased a double digit deficit to earn a 62-60 win over Yankton.

Yankton jumped out to a 19-14 lead after one quarter and much of that success came from Matthew Mors who connected on three straight triples and tallied 12 points.

In the second quarter, the Buck grew their lead to eight as Mors was up to 15 points and a buzzer beating dunk:

In the third and fourth quarters, Brandon Valley began to chip away at what was once a double digit lead.

In the fourth quarter, Mors helped out his Bucks when he soared to another dunk on his way to a team high 23 point performance.

In the final minutes of the game however, it was the Lynx who hit the big shots as Jackson Hilton buried a three to give BV a 60-57 lead. He finished with a game high 25 points.

