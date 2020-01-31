Brandon Valley boys to host Aberdeen Central on Friday

BRANDON, S.D. (KELO)- The KELOLAND.com Livestream game of the week will feature a class ‘AA’ boys contest between Aberdeen Central and Brandon Valley.

Aberdeen Central (6-4) has won three of their last four, with their only loss coming at the hands of fifth ranked Huron.

The Golden Eagles have been led by their offense this season that is scoring 66 points per game. However, the Aberdeen Central defense has had some struggles as they are allowing nearly 60 points per contest.

While the Golden Eagles do have four losses, they have found a way to play highly competitive basketball games. In their four loses this season, Aberdeen is only losing by an average of 6 points per game.

Brandon Valley (8-3) has found some struggles lately as they have lost two of their last three games.

Unlike the Golden Eagles, the Lynx have found success using their defense. Brandon Valley is allowing only 51 points per game, but they are only scoring 61 points per game.

The Brandon Valley offense has been led by Gavin Terhark who is averaging 15 points and 8 rebounds per game, while Jackson Hilton is scoring nearly 12 points per game.

Tonight’s game will tip-off around 7 p.m. and will livestream on KELOLAND.com. Play-by-play will be provided by KELOLAND.com’s Grant Sweeter .