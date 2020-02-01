Brandon Valley boys cruises past Aberdeen Central

BRANDON, S.D. (KELO) – The Friday KELOLAND.com game of the week featured a class ‘AA’ boy’s contest between Aberdeen Central and Brandon Valley.

The first half saw a lot of defense as Brandon Valley held a 21-20 lead. Both teams had some decent shot attempts, but neither team could find a scoring rhythm.

Halftime: #3 Brandon Valley leads Aberdeen Central 21-20. Gavin Terhark has 11 for the Lynx. @KELOSports Reece Burckhard is off to a good start too. — Grant Sweeter (@KELOSweeter) February 1, 2020

In the third quarter, Brandon Valley found a scoring groove as they outscored Aberdeen Central 14-7 and took a 35-27 lead.

The Lynx put together a 19-4 run that started late in the third and ended in the fourth. This run was the difference in the game as Brandon Valley earned the 52-33 win over the Golden Eagles.

FINAL: Brandon Valley 52-Aberdeen Central 33. Terhark finishes with 21 for the Lynx. @KELOSports — Grant Sweeter (@KELOSweeter) February 1, 2020

Aberdeen Central (6-5) was led by Reece Burckhard who scored double digits. Burckhard could’ve had more points but he picked up his third foul early in the third quarter, which helped the Lynx start their big run.

Brandon Valley (9-3) was led by their ‘big man’ Gavin Terhark who scored a game high 21 points. Junior Aydin Lloyd added 7 while Jaksen Deckert scored 6.

Brandon Valley will travel to Sioux Falls to play O’Gorman on Saturday, February 1 for a 3:00 tip-off. Aberdeen Central’s next game will be on Tuesday, February 4 as they host Yankton at 5:30 p.m.