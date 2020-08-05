Brandon Valley advances to the state tournament with an 11-4 win over Mitchell

BRANDON, S.D. (KELO) — Brandon Valley used their a five run sixth inning to power their way to the state tournament with an 11-4 win over Mitchell on Tuesday, August 4.

The two teams met in a best of three series with the winner advancing to the state tournament. Mitchell and Brandon Valley split the first two games, which were played on Monday, August 3.

On Tuesday, Mitchell got the scoring started with two runs in the top of the first inning, including an RBI single from Austin Kerr.

That lead didn’t last long as Brandon Valley responded with two runs of their own, including an RBI single from Thomas Scholten.

In the second inning, Brandon Valley would break the tie on an RBI single from Dayne Peyton. Brandon would lead 3-2 after two.

Brandon Valley would pull away thanks to three runs in the third, giving them a 6-3 lead after three innings.

However, it was the sixth inning that gave Brandon Valley their largest lead.

Five runs would score on five hits including another RBI single from Scholten who finished the day with three hits and two RBI’s.

Mitchell would scratch across a run in the seventh, but Brandon Valley would clinch the final spot in the 2020 Class ‘A’ State Tournament with an 11-4 win.

Team 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 Runs Hits Errors LOB Mitchell 2 0 1 0 0 0 1 4 5 0 8 Brandon Valley 2 1 3 0 0 5 X 11 10 0 9 *LOB- Runners Left on Base

Brandon Valley was led by Thomas Scholten who had three singles and two RBI’s, while scoring twice.

Austin Kerr led the way for Mitchell as he went 2-4 with two singles and two RBI’s in the loss.

Hunter Marso earned the win in relief as he pitched five innings and allowed one run on one hits and three walks, while striking out ten batters.

Brandon Valley now joins Renner, Rapid City Post 22 and Pierre in the state tournament which will be played on August 7, 8 and 9 in Rapid City.