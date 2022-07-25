SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — 16 teams are preparing for the 2022 Legion Baseball State Tournaments in South Dakota. Rapid City and Gregory are this year’s tournament hosts.

Here’s a look at the Class ‘A’ State Tournament bracket:

Brookings is the top-seed in this year’s tournament and they’ll meet the lone team to earn an upset win in the playoffs, Pierre.

Sioux Falls East, Brandon Valley, Mitchell, Rapid City Post 320, Harrisburg and Rapid City Post 22 have also reached this year’s tournament.

The class ‘A’ tournament begins on Wednesday, July 27 and concludes Sunday, July 31.

CLASS ‘B’ STATE TOURNAMENT

The Class ‘B’ State Tournament is in Gregory this season, as Post 6 has earned an automatic spot in this year’s tournament.

There is a lot of fire power in this year’s field as Humboldt/Hartford, Winner/Colome, Vermillion, Dell Rapids, Milbank, Redfield, Platte-Geddes and Gregory will play for the title.

The class ‘B’ state tournament is set to begin on Friday, July 29 at 10 a.m. The tournament will conclude on Tuesday, August 2.

KELOLAND Media Group will have coverage of both tournaments both on-air and online.