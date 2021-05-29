Boyum, Washington blanks Brandon Valley; Warriors to meet Harrisburg for state title

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Washington Warriors earned a 6-0 win over Brandon Valley to advance to the class ‘A’ state championship.

Washington was led by their starting pitcher Tyler Boyum who was dominant. He threw a complete game shutout allowing just five hits and one walk, while striking out five.

Boyum filled the strike zone throwing just 84 pitches (12 per inning). He threw 62 strikes which equals an impressive 73.8% strike percentage.

On the other side of the ball, Washington’s offense pounded out six runs on just six hits and three walks.

Aidan Beck led the Warriors at the dish as he went 2-3 with a double, a single and a run batted in.

The Warriors took advantage of five Brandon Valley errors that contributed to three unearned runs.

Washington was smart at the plate and on the bases. They tallied five stolen bases and a total of 19 quality at bats, which was 55.9% of their plate appearances.

The class ‘A’ State Championship is set! It’ll be #7 Washington vs. #4 Harrisburg at 6:00 p.m.

Follow @KELOSweeter on Twitter for in game updates from the state championship.