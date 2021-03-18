Boys State Tournament results – Thursday, March 18

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The boys state basketball tournaments began on Thursday, March 18 with the three classes being played across the state of South Dakota.
Below is a look at the updated scores and schedules from day one of the state tournaments.
The class ‘AA’ tournament is being held in Rapid City with all of the games one hour behind the class ‘A’ and ‘B’ games, due to the time change.
CLASS ‘AA’ STATE TOURNAMENT – THURSDAY PAIRINGS
|Game 1
|#1 Sioux Falls Washington
|56
|#9 Aberdeen Central
|53
|Game 2
|#4 O’Gorman
|2:30 p.m. MT
|#5 Harrisburg
|Rapid City
|Game 3
|#2 Yankton
|5 p.m. MT
|#7 Mitchell
|Rapid City
|Game 4
|#3 Sioux Falls Roosevelt
|7:30 p.m. MT
|#6 Brandon Valley
|Rapid City
The winners from Thursday’s games will advance to the semifinals on Friday night.
CLASS ‘AA’ STATE TOURNAMENT – FRIDAY PAIRINGS
|Game 5
|#9 Aberdeen Central
|Noon MT
|Loser Game 2
|Rapid City
|Game 6
|Loser Game 3
|2:30 p.m. MT
|Loser Game 4
|Rapid City
|Game 7
|#1 Sioux Falls Washington
|5 p.m. MT
|Winner Game 2
|Rapid City
|Game 8
|Winner Game 3
|7:30 p.m. MT
|Winner Game 4
|Rapid City
The class ‘A’ state tournament is being held back on the other side of the state at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center.
CLASS ‘A’ STATE TOURNAMENT – THURSDAY PAIRINGS
|Game 1
|#8 Dell Rapids
|53
|#1 Vermillion
|52
|Game 2
|#4 Sioux Falls Christian
|2:30 p.m.
|#5 St. Thomas More
|PREMIER Center
|Game 3
|#2 Dakota Valley
|5 p.m.
|#7 Winner
|PREMIER Center
|Game 4
|#3 Sioux Valley
|7:30 p.m.
|#6 Chamberlain
|PREMIER Center
The winners from Thursday’s games will advance to the semifinals on Friday night.
CLASS ‘A’ STATE TOURNAMENT – FRIDAY PAIRINGS
|Game 5
|#1 Vermillion
|Noon
|Loser Game 2
|PREMIER Center
|Game 6
|Loser Game 3
|2:30 p.m.
|Loser Game 4
|PREMIER Center
|Game 7
|#8 Dell Rapids
|5 p.m.
|Winner Game 2
|PREMIER Center
|Game 8
|Winner Game 3
|7:30 p.m.
|Winner Game 4
|PREMIER Center
The class ‘B’ state tournament will be held in northern South Dakota at Wachs Arena on the campus of Northern State University in Aberdeen.
The class ‘B’ state tournament will see several new faces, along with some returning teams.
CLASS ‘B’ STATE TOURNAMENT – THURSDAY PAIRINGS
|Game 1
|#1 De Smet
|80
|#8 Lower Brule
|53
|Game 2
|#4 Viborg-Hurley
|2:15 p.m.
|#5 Lyman
|Wachs Arena, Aberdeen
|Game 3
|#2 Canistota
|5 p.m.
|#7 Aberdeen Christian
|Wachs Arena, Aberdeen
|Game 4
|#3 White River
|7:45 p.m.
|#6 Dell Rapids St. Mary
|Wachs Arena, Aberdeen
The winners from Thursday’s games will advance to the semifinals on Friday night.
CLASS ‘B’ STATE TOURNAMENT – FRIDAY PAIRINGS
|Game 5
|#8 Lower Brule
|Noon
|Loser Game 2
|Wachs Arena, Aberdeen
|Game 6
|Loser Game 3
|2:15 p.m.
|Loser Game 4
|Wachs Arena, Aberdeen
|Game 7
|#1 De Smet
|5 p.m.
|Winner Game 2
|Wachs Arena, Aberdeen
|Game 8
|Winner Game 3
|7:45 p.m.
|Winner Game 4
|Wachs Arena, Aberdeen
