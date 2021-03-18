Boys State Tournament results – Thursday, March 18

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The boys state basketball tournaments began on Thursday, March 18 with the three classes being played across the state of South Dakota.

Below is a look at the updated scores and schedules from day one of the state tournaments.

The class ‘AA’ tournament is being held in Rapid City with all of the games one hour behind the class ‘A’ and ‘B’ games, due to the time change.

CLASS ‘AA’ STATE TOURNAMENT – THURSDAY PAIRINGS

Game 1#1 Sioux Falls Washington56#9 Aberdeen Central53
Game 2#4 O’Gorman2:30 p.m. MT#5 HarrisburgRapid City
Game 3#2 Yankton5 p.m. MT#7 MitchellRapid City
Game 4#3 Sioux Falls Roosevelt7:30 p.m. MT#6 Brandon ValleyRapid City
MT – Mountain Time

The winners from Thursday’s games will advance to the semifinals on Friday night.

CLASS ‘AA’ STATE TOURNAMENT – FRIDAY PAIRINGS

Game 5#9 Aberdeen CentralNoon MTLoser Game 2Rapid City
Game 6Loser Game 32:30 p.m. MTLoser Game 4Rapid City
Game 7#1 Sioux Falls Washington5 p.m. MTWinner Game 2Rapid City
Game 8Winner Game 37:30 p.m. MTWinner Game 4Rapid City
MT – Mountain Time

The class ‘A’ state tournament is being held back on the other side of the state at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center.

CLASS ‘A’ STATE TOURNAMENT – THURSDAY PAIRINGS

Game 1#8 Dell Rapids53#1 Vermillion52
Game 2#4 Sioux Falls Christian2:30 p.m.#5 St. Thomas MorePREMIER Center
Game 3#2 Dakota Valley5 p.m.#7 WinnerPREMIER Center
Game 4#3 Sioux Valley7:30 p.m.#6 ChamberlainPREMIER Center

The winners from Thursday’s games will advance to the semifinals on Friday night.

CLASS ‘A’ STATE TOURNAMENT – FRIDAY PAIRINGS

Game 5#1 VermillionNoonLoser Game 2PREMIER Center
Game 6Loser Game 32:30 p.m.Loser Game 4PREMIER Center
Game 7#8 Dell Rapids5 p.m.Winner Game 2PREMIER Center
Game 8Winner Game 37:30 p.m.Winner Game 4PREMIER Center

The class ‘B’ state tournament will be held in northern South Dakota at Wachs Arena on the campus of Northern State University in Aberdeen.

The class ‘B’ state tournament will see several new faces, along with some returning teams.

CLASS ‘B’ STATE TOURNAMENT – THURSDAY PAIRINGS

Game 1#1 De Smet80#8 Lower Brule53
Game 2#4 Viborg-Hurley2:15 p.m.#5 LymanWachs Arena, Aberdeen
Game 3#2 Canistota5 p.m.#7 Aberdeen ChristianWachs Arena, Aberdeen
Game 4#3 White River7:45 p.m.#6 Dell Rapids St. MaryWachs Arena, Aberdeen

The winners from Thursday’s games will advance to the semifinals on Friday night.

CLASS ‘B’ STATE TOURNAMENT – FRIDAY PAIRINGS

Game 5#8 Lower BruleNoonLoser Game 2Wachs Arena, Aberdeen
Game 6Loser Game 32:15 p.m.Loser Game 4Wachs Arena, Aberdeen
Game 7#1 De Smet5 p.m.Winner Game 2Wachs Arena, Aberdeen
Game 8Winner Game 37:45 p.m.Winner Game 4Wachs Arena, Aberdeen

