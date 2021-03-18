Boys State Tournament results – Thursday, March 18

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The boys state basketball tournaments began on Thursday, March 18 with the three classes being played across the state of South Dakota.

Below is a look at the updated scores and schedules from day one of the state tournaments.

The class ‘AA’ tournament is being held in Rapid City with all of the games one hour behind the class ‘A’ and ‘B’ games, due to the time change.

CLASS ‘AA’ STATE TOURNAMENT – THURSDAY PAIRINGS

Game 1 #1 Sioux Falls Washington 56 #9 Aberdeen Central 53 Game 2 #4 O’Gorman 2:30 p.m. MT #5 Harrisburg Rapid City Game 3 #2 Yankton 5 p.m. MT #7 Mitchell Rapid City Game 4 #3 Sioux Falls Roosevelt 7:30 p.m. MT #6 Brandon Valley Rapid City MT – Mountain Time

The winners from Thursday’s games will advance to the semifinals on Friday night.

CLASS ‘AA’ STATE TOURNAMENT – FRIDAY PAIRINGS

Game 5 #9 Aberdeen Central Noon MT Loser Game 2 Rapid City Game 6 Loser Game 3 2:30 p.m. MT Loser Game 4 Rapid City Game 7 #1 Sioux Falls Washington 5 p.m. MT Winner Game 2 Rapid City Game 8 Winner Game 3 7:30 p.m. MT Winner Game 4 Rapid City MT – Mountain Time

The class ‘A’ state tournament is being held back on the other side of the state at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center.

CLASS ‘A’ STATE TOURNAMENT – THURSDAY PAIRINGS

Game 1 #8 Dell Rapids 53 #1 Vermillion 52 Game 2 #4 Sioux Falls Christian 2:30 p.m. #5 St. Thomas More PREMIER Center Game 3 #2 Dakota Valley 5 p.m. #7 Winner PREMIER Center Game 4 #3 Sioux Valley 7:30 p.m. #6 Chamberlain PREMIER Center

The winners from Thursday’s games will advance to the semifinals on Friday night.

CLASS ‘A’ STATE TOURNAMENT – FRIDAY PAIRINGS

Game 5 #1 Vermillion Noon Loser Game 2 PREMIER Center Game 6 Loser Game 3 2:30 p.m. Loser Game 4 PREMIER Center Game 7 #8 Dell Rapids 5 p.m. Winner Game 2 PREMIER Center Game 8 Winner Game 3 7:30 p.m. Winner Game 4 PREMIER Center

The class ‘B’ state tournament will be held in northern South Dakota at Wachs Arena on the campus of Northern State University in Aberdeen.

The class ‘B’ state tournament will see several new faces, along with some returning teams.

CLASS ‘B’ STATE TOURNAMENT – THURSDAY PAIRINGS

Game 1 #1 De Smet 80 #8 Lower Brule 53 Game 2 #4 Viborg-Hurley 2:15 p.m. #5 Lyman Wachs Arena, Aberdeen Game 3 #2 Canistota 5 p.m. #7 Aberdeen Christian Wachs Arena, Aberdeen Game 4 #3 White River 7:45 p.m. #6 Dell Rapids St. Mary Wachs Arena, Aberdeen

The winners from Thursday’s games will advance to the semifinals on Friday night.

CLASS ‘B’ STATE TOURNAMENT – FRIDAY PAIRINGS

Game 5 #8 Lower Brule Noon Loser Game 2 Wachs Arena, Aberdeen Game 6 Loser Game 3 2:15 p.m. Loser Game 4 Wachs Arena, Aberdeen Game 7 #1 De Smet 5 p.m. Winner Game 2 Wachs Arena, Aberdeen Game 8 Winner Game 3 7:45 p.m. Winner Game 4 Wachs Arena, Aberdeen

