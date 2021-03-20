Boys State Tournament results – Championship Saturday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The first two round of the boys state basketball tournaments have come to a close, making way for championship Saturday.

The class ‘AA’ tournament is being held in Rapid City with all of the games one hour behind the class ‘A’ and ‘B’ games, due to the time change.

CLASS ‘AA’ STATE TOURNAMENT – SATURDAY PAIRINGS

Game 9#7 MitchellNoon MT#5 HarrisburgRapid City7/8 Place Game
Game 10#9 Aberdeen Central2:30 p.m. MT#6 Brandon ValleyRapid CityConsolation Championship
Game 11#1 Sioux Falls Washington5 p.m. MT#2 YanktonRapid City3/4 Place Game
Game 12#4 O’Gorman7:30 p.m. MT#3 Sioux Falls RooseveltRapid CityState Championship
MT – Mountain Time

CLASS 'AA' STATE TOURNAMENT RESULTS

State Champion –
State Runner-Up –
3rd Place –
4th Place –
5th Place –
6th Place –
7th Place –
8th Place –

The class ‘A’ state tournament is being held back on the other side of the state at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center.

CLASS ‘A’ STATE TOURNAMENT – SATURDAY PAIRINGS

Game 9#1 Vermillion78#7 Winner497/8 Place Game
Game 10#5 St. Thomas More2:30 p.m.#6 ChamberlainPREMIER CenterConsolation Championship
Game 11#8 Dell Rapids5 p.m.#2 Dakota ValleyPREMIER Center3/4 Place Game
Game 12#4 Sioux Falls Christian7:30 p.m.#3 Sioux ValleyPREMIER CenterState Championship

CLASS 'A' STATE TOURNAMENT RESULTS

State Champion –
State Runner-Up –
3rd Place –
4th Place –
5th Place –
6th Place –
7th Place – Vermillion Tanagers
8th Place – Winner Warriors

The class ‘B’ state tournament will be held in northern South Dakota at Wachs Arena on the campus of Northern State University in Aberdeen.

CLASS ‘B’ STATE TOURNAMENT – SATURDAY PAIRINGS

Game 9#5 Lyman59#2 Canistota44
Game 10#8 Lower Brule2:15 p.m.#3 White RiverAberdeen
Game 11#4 Viborg-Hurley5 p.m.#6 Dell Rapids St. MaryAberdeen
Game 12#1 De Smet7:45 p.m.#7 Aberdeen ChristianAberdeen

CLASS 'B' STATE TOURNAMENT RESULTS

State Champion –
State Runner-Up –
3rd Place –
4th Place –
5th Place –
6th Place –
7th Place – Canistota Hawks
8th Place – Lyman Raiders

