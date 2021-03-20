Boys State Tournament results – Championship Saturday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The first two round of the boys state basketball tournaments have come to a close, making way for championship Saturday.

The class ‘AA’ tournament is being held in Rapid City with all of the games one hour behind the class ‘A’ and ‘B’ games, due to the time change.

CLASS ‘AA’ STATE TOURNAMENT – SATURDAY PAIRINGS

Game 9 #7 Mitchell Noon MT #5 Harrisburg Rapid City 7/8 Place Game Game 10 #9 Aberdeen Central 2:30 p.m. MT #6 Brandon Valley Rapid City Consolation Championship Game 11 #1 Sioux Falls Washington 5 p.m. MT #2 Yankton Rapid City 3/4 Place Game Game 12 #4 O’Gorman 7:30 p.m. MT #3 Sioux Falls Roosevelt Rapid City State Championship MT – Mountain Time

CLASS ‘AA’ STATE TOURNAMENT RESULTS

The class ‘A’ state tournament is being held back on the other side of the state at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center.

CLASS ‘A’ STATE TOURNAMENT – SATURDAY PAIRINGS

Game 9 #1 Vermillion 78 #7 Winner 49 7/8 Place Game Game 10 #5 St. Thomas More 2:30 p.m. #6 Chamberlain PREMIER Center Consolation Championship Game 11 #8 Dell Rapids 5 p.m. #2 Dakota Valley PREMIER Center 3/4 Place Game Game 12 #4 Sioux Falls Christian 7:30 p.m. #3 Sioux Valley PREMIER Center State Championship

CLASS ‘A’ STATE TOURNAMENT RESULTS

The class ‘B’ state tournament will be held in northern South Dakota at Wachs Arena on the campus of Northern State University in Aberdeen.

CLASS ‘B’ STATE TOURNAMENT – SATURDAY PAIRINGS

Game 9 #5 Lyman 59 #2 Canistota 44 Game 10 #8 Lower Brule 2:15 p.m. #3 White River Aberdeen Game 11 #4 Viborg-Hurley 5 p.m. #6 Dell Rapids St. Mary Aberdeen Game 12 #1 De Smet 7:45 p.m. #7 Aberdeen Christian Aberdeen

CLASS ‘B’ STATE TOURNAMENT RESULTS

