Boys & Girls Clubs of the Sioux Empire Awarded $1.1 Million

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The State of South Dakota awarded the 21st Century grant to the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Sioux Empire. The $1.1 million will be going towards academic achievement, youth entrepreneurship and workforce development.

BGCSE said in a news release they want to provide enhanced programming that will reach more middle school children.

“Through structured tutoring sessions, mentorship opportunities and enhancement activities focusing on STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Math), music, healthy lifestyles and character and leadership training, BGCSE aims to prepare students for college and future careers.”

The news release also said the club is working with Sioux Falls Thrive, YMCA, City of Sioux Falls, Sioux Falls School District plus other community groups.