SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Two fans from the Tyndall area were on edge Monday night while watching Washington play Texas College Football Championship semi-final game

“I was hoping they weren’t going to give it away,” Janet Wagner said Huskies.

“That was a stressful game. I think that cost me two years of my life,” Byron Pudwill said.

But the Huskies won 37-31 when a Washington defender knocked a pass away from the Longhorn receiver in the final play of the game.

It was a defensive play that ended the game. For residents of the Bon Homme School District, the play may be fitting since local graduate Chuck Morrell is the co-defensive coordinator and safeties coach for Washington.

“I knew Chuck when he was born,” Pudwill said. Pudwill coached Morrell in junior high and high school.

Morrell’s parents were teachers in the school district. Pudwill coached with Morrell’s dad Russ. Russ Morrell had his own success as a football coach. He had 233 victories and won at least two state championships.

Morrell’s coaching success at the University of Sioux Falls, Montana Tech, Fresno State and now Washington, is not a surprise but it is a massive achievement, Pudwill said.

Chuck Morrell. UW photo

“Butte, Montana is a long way from a national championship game against the Michigan Wolverines,” Pudwill said. He believes Morrell himself would not have believed it if four years ago Pudwill told him that he’d be coaching in the national championship against Michigan in 2024.

Still, Morrell had the ability to get to that level of success, Pudwill said.

“If there are 20 people in the room and he walks in, he’s just become the smartest guy in the room,” Pudwill said. Morrell had football sense but was also academically smart, he said.

Morrell not only had the benefit of learning from his dad but also from the coaches he played for in college and those he coached with, Pudwill said.

Morrell, and Washington’s offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb and head coach Kalen DeBoer all coached together at USF, and then Fresno State before Washington. DeBoer and Morrell also played for retired USF coach Bob Young. Young died in January of 2023.

Wagner said she’s followed Morrell occasionally over the years and has noted when his name pops up in the sports news. Morrell has family in the area and “I’m just so happy for his family,” Wagner said of his success.

“I like the aggressiveness,” Wagner said of the Husky defense. She appreciates a quarterback sack or when the quarterback is hurried by the defense to throw a pass.

Pudwill said he watches games from the perspective of a long-time coach. “I’m watching the linebackers and the defensive line. “The defense disguises a lot of its coverage,” Pudwill said. It may look like one linebacker will blitz when the other linebacker does blitz, he said.

The defense has been successful at confusing a lot of the opponents, he said.

Wagner and Pudwill noted that Morrell’s and Washington’s success is one the communities of Tyndall, Springfield and Tabor can be proud of. It’s also a success for the state.

South Dakota State University will be playing in the FCS championship in Texas on Sunday and that just adds to the atmosphere, Wagner said.

South Dakota can get overlooked on the national stage, Wagner said. But not on these upcoming championship games, she said.