The crowd at the South Dakota Board of Education Standards meeting at the Sioux Falls Convention Center.

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Debate around the proposed social studies standards will continue Monday in Sioux Falls.

The South Dakota Board of Education Standards is hosting its second of four statewide meetings on the proposed standards at 9 a.m. at the Sioux Falls Convention Center. The official agenda for the meeting lists a public hearing for standards as the sixth item of business and you can listen to the meeting online.

A total of up to 90 minutes will be allowed for proponent and opponent testimony.

Members of the board are: Becky Guffin, Phyllis Heineman, Rich Meyer, Terry Nebelsick, Linda Olsen, Julie Westra and Steve Willard. All members were present in Sioux Falls.

The board is not voting on the approval of the standards on Monday. The board will vote after the fourth public meeting held in 2023.

KELOLAND News will have coverage of the meeting online and on-air. You can find updates from the meeting below.

9:40 a.m.

Testimony is starting for the proposed social studies standards.

Shannon Malone with the South Dakota Department of Education is discussing how the process with content standards works.

Malone said the proposed social studies, if implemented, would take time for all teachers to feel comfortable and confident in teaching. The DOE will provide professional development in Summer 2023 and ongoing to build knowledge and capacity to implement the new standards.

Malone said there will be a social studies summit to explore resources available. Malone said there’s more than $800,000 to go towards implementation of the standards.

Dr. Ben Jones, the state historian and state historical society director, said teachers adapted to remote teaching in March 2020 when Gov. Kristi Noem closed schools because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“These standards start with the content,” Jones said. “The benefit of content-rich standards are many.” He said it helps close the achievement gap.

Jones said low income students are dependent on schools to provide content. He said young students would be exposed to a wider variety of terms and events through the proposed social studies standards.

“They will be supported by the department for quality implementation,” Jones said.

Proponent Aaron Levisay, a member of the social studies standards commission, referenced JFK’s speech about going to the moon because it is hard.

He said people in South Dakota are ready to sacrifice to teach the new social studies standards.

Cole Heisey, a Sioux Falls resident, said he’d like to go back to school to learn what he wasn’t taught and he was impressed by the new standards. He said it will be up to teachers to teach to a curriculum.

Penny BayBridge,a homeschool parent, spoke in favor of the standards and said a TV game show showed there was a shortage in civics. She said children are sponges and want to learn.

Steve Sibson, of Mitchell, said the current social studies standards were written by someone from Wisconsin from a national education organization that supports Critical Race Theory. Sibson said protests in 2020 were more about destroying American history rather than learning from it.

Jon Nash, a recent South Dakota State University graduate, said he wishes he could go back and learn these standards. Nash said he’s been taught there are many things wrong with America. He said K-12 education should teach what is right with America.

Nash said Native American education were just a “blip” in his education and the new standards would allow more Native American history to be taught.

Allen Weate, a former teacher who moved to South Dakota four years ago, said he supports the standards because it requires students to search for truths – bad and good. Weate said the standards do require critical thinking by learning past history.

Janet Finzen, a member of the social studies standards commission and former teacher in Nebraska who lives in Dakota Dunes, said the standards are written with students and parents in mind. Finzen wrote an op-ed in favor the standards.

“No one owns history, but we are all responsible for it,” Finzen said.

Christina David, representing herself, said she was excited to read the standards. She said she is concerned about the protests against the standards. She said her sons switched to homeschool and thrived.

Larry Fossum said he has 16 grandkids in schools and supports the proposed standards. He said there’s a massive disconnect between the Indian reservations and people in other areas of South Dakota. He said it is time to stop focusing on who wrote the standards.

Maggie Sutton, an outgoing lawmaker and substitute teacher, said students need to embrace thinking and to think out-of-the box. She said she’s worried about the public school system.

“We need to teach students not to settle for the norm,” Sutton said.

Stephanie Hiatt, a member of the commission, is testifying via Zoom. She said the committee went over every line of the proposed standards. She said students in Sioux Falls are learning Spanish at the same time as English and the new standards will challenge young learners.

Hiatt said there is more memorization but it helps students build knowledge that will be helpful later in education.

Steve Lambert, a teacher of a classical academy in Fruitland, Idaho, testified via Zoom. He said his school is a Hillsdale K-12 school full of a rich, civics curriculum. Lambert said the Hillsdale curriculum at his school has been successful and the school leads in statewide tests.

Robert Garrow, a principal in Colorado, said his school uses standards similar to the content at his school. He said teachers are more than capable of teaching these standards and students are capable of learning from them.

David Steiner, John Hopkins Institute for Education Policy, said the standards don’t “whitewash or indoctrinate” and noted how hard that is to accomplish. He said South Dakota would have the best social studies standards in the country. Steiner said memorization is also learning by heart.

9 a.m.

The meeting has started.

Along with social studies, Career & Technical Education standards for Business Management & Administration, Hospitality & Tourism, Marketing, Transportation, Distribution, & Logistics and Capstone Courses are being discussed.

Laura Scheibe, the division director for college, career and student success with the South Dakota Department of Education, is discussing the standards for Business Management & Administration, Hospitality & Tourism, Marketing, Transportation, Distribution, & Logistics and Capstone Courses.

There was one public comment submitted for the CTE standards regarding Business Management and Administration.

8:50 a.m.

Ahead of the meeting, more than 800 pages of public comments on the social studies standards have been released.

Many of the comments opposed to the proposed standards center around concern that they are not “developmentally appropriate” for the various grade levels.

The South Dakota Department of Education has released three op-eds in support of the proposed standards. Janet Finzen, a member of the Social Studies Standards Revision Commission who worked on the proposed standards, wrote “complex social studies standards empower students to succeed in school and later in their careers and life.”

The South Dakota Education Association has provided a side-by-side comparison for each grade level to the standards approved in 2015.

Sandra Waltman, SDEA director of communications and government relations, told KELOLAND News in October the proposed standards haven’t changed and therefore the opposition remains from the SDEA and many other education associations and teachers across the state.

Waltman said the main concerns are about memorization, the amount of content and the cost of changing curriculums to match the proposed standards.

There is no current state or federal test that measures how students are learning about social studies in South Dakota. The proposed social studies standards doesn’t change that, but Waltman said part of how public schools are accredited is through aligning with statewide standards.