RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Proponents and opponents will discuss the proposed social studies standards for a third time in the South Dakota Board of Education’s first meeting of 2023 at the Rushmore Hotel in Rapid City.

The public hearing on the proposed social studies standards, which were first released in August 2022 and amended in January 2023, is slated as the seventh item on the agenda after a new board member is introduced, election of vice president and installation of 2023 officers. KELOLAND News will be at the meeting and you can find live updates in this story below. The meeting starts at 10 a.m. CT/9 a.m. MT.

Gov. Noem appoints new board member

This past week, Gov. Kristi Noem appointed Steven Perkins to the Board of Education standards replacing Aberdeen superintendent Becky Guffin.

Also this week, the South Dakota Department of Education released a letter signed by a variety of out-of-state education policy leaders.

The nine education experts span from the University of Virginia, Emory University, Johns Hopkins University, Middle Tennessee State University and the former chancellor of New York City Public Schools.

Through the first two meetings, the DOE has heard 968 public comments on the proposed standards. In total, proponents have submitted 103 public comments, opponents submitted 828 comments and there’s been 37 neutral comments.

The submitted public comments ahead of this third meeting contain more than 1,000 pages.