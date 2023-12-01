SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Thursday shift in the elevator tower in the Block 5 project in Rapid City is both a failure and a success, a South Dakota School of Mines and Technology professor said Friday.

Lloyd Companies is the developer of the project. A company official said on Thursday, the “elevator tower at the Block 5 development in downtown Rapid City had been compromised. No one was hurt, our construction teams stopped their work, and the site as well as the area around it were evacuated out of an abundance of caution.”

Bret Lingwall, an associate professor at Mines and Technology, said buildings are most vulnerable when they are under construction. The elevator tower was under construction when it shifted and the contractor responded, Lingwall said.

“Most buildings are designed to settle,” Lingwall said. Typically, a building will settle, or move, a half inch, to two inches, but that’s over months or years, he said.

“When we see a dramatic movement like last night…,” it’s a rare occurrence, Lingwall said. The tower shifted roughly an inch in 30 seconds, he said.

That movement in such a short time is a failure, but it’s not a catastrophe or a collapse which are very different, he said.

The top of the tower shows more movement but Lingwall compared that to moving an upright yardstick at the base. A slight movement or tilt in the base will show as a move of several inches toward the top of the yardstick, he said.

Because engineers and contractors design for possible shifts, “This is a success,” Lingwall said. When the size and scale of the tower and project is taken into account, the result of the shift is a “testament to how good the construction industry is right now,” Lingwall said.

On Friday morning, students from the SD School of Mines & Technology toured the project site and had already started to learn about the incident from project officials, Lingwall said.

There will be more to learn as developers involved will do a forensic study of the tower to determine what caused the shift, Lingwall said. Those findings will be shared so that others in the design and construction industry can learn. The study will require the elevator tower to be taken down.

Building for the job site

Lingwall said most construction is built to handle movement or shifts gradually over time. Designers and contractors also build to the site which includes an understanding of what is under the surface of the site.

The geology of the West River area is very different from the East River area, Lingwall said.

In Sioux Falls, for example, the ground under the soil contains a lot of quartzite and hard bedrock. The soil is also dense because about 1,000 feet of ice covered it for thousands of years.

West of the Missouri River, their rocks are more brittle and weak “and full of surprises,” Lingwall said.

Silt soils can hold a heavy load but there are those surprises such as loose stones or a boulder.

“This is why buildings are designed for movement,” Lingwall said. “You can’t know about all the surprises.”

Foundations are built as strong as possible, he said.

In Rapid City, for example, “We try to make the foundation so strong so that any failure can be seen above the ground,” Lingwall said.

In the Block 5 incident, Lingwall said it appears the failure showed up above the ground, which would mean the design worked.

Proper build and response

“Think about how rare a failure is to what’s built every single day,” Lingwall said. That shows “just how rare an occurrence like this is.”

The incident also illustrates how the contractor and designer monitored the job site and built in redundancies. The tower did not collapse. The contractor responded immediately when it identified the shift, Lingwall said.