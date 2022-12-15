SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Gusty winds are creating blizzard conditions for much of South Dakota Thursday.

Nearly the entire state is listed under a blizzard warning, winter storm warning or winter weather advisory until noon Friday. On Thursday, the South Dakota Highway Patrol has been posting photos of dangerous road conditions across the state.

On U.S. Highway 14 west of Pierre, troopers say multiple vehicles are struck and the South Dakota Department of Transportation has deemed the road impassable.

U.S. Highway 14 west of Pierre. Photo from South Dakota Highway Patrol.

On Interstate 29 north of Brookings, troopers took a photo of a tow truck that tipped over while pulling a semi truck out of the ditch.

Tipped tow truck on I-29 north of Brookings. Photo from South Dakota Highway Patrol.

Interstate 90 remains closed from Mitchell to the Wyoming border, while Interstate 29 is closed from Watertown to the North Dakota border. Officials say truck parking is full near Watertown.

Schools are closed throughout the state, including some near Sioux Falls like Harrisburg, Brandon, Tea and Lennox. You can view all the closings on the KELOLAND Closeline.

