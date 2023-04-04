SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A blizzard is rumbling through much of western South Dakota today.

There are no travel advisories on roads from Hill City to Pine Ridge.

At the Conoco gas station in Hermosa, Marci Etherington was staying busy cleaning shelves and doing other tasks. The gas station opened at 5 a.m. but customer traffic was very light, Etherington said shortly before 11 a.m. CT today.

“We’ve got blizzard conditions. I can’t see the highway from the storefront,” Etherington said. “I think I’ve had a total of six customers.”

Those customers have snow plow drivers, electric workers and a couple of ranchers, she said.

Hermosa snow | Courtesy Tracy Kaltvedt

Snow in Hermosa |Courtesy Tracy Kaltvedt

Snow in Hermosa area | Courtesy Tracy Kaltvedt

April snow in Hermosa | Courtesy Tracy Kaltvedt

About 40 miles south on South Dakota Highway 79 it was also blowing and snowing in Hot Springs.

“We’ve got a lot of drifting snow everywhere,” said Brad Bedner, the owner of Ace Hardware in Hot Springs.

Employee Ken Bowker said customer traffic had been light. So has vehicle traffic on nearby roads.

The blizzard conditions caused the roads to be closed on the Pine Ridge Reservation. The Oglala Sioux Tribe Department of Public Safety has said any drivers out on the roads will be charged and fined $350. The cars will be parked, and everyone will be brought to the nearest service center. Officials say this includes anyone trying to get around I-90.

South Dakota Department of Transportation traffic camera photo near Hot Springs on the morning of April 4.

South Dakota Department of Transportation traffic camera photo from the morning of April 4 in western South Dakota.

South Dakota Department of Transportation traffic camera photo near Red Shirt. This is the morning of April 4.

South Dakota Department of Transportation traffic camera photo near Red Shirt. This is the morning of April 4.

South Dakota Department of Transportation traffic camera photo on the morning of April 4 near Scenic.

“We haven’t seen a good spring blizzard in some time,” Etherington said.

It depends on who you talk to, but some people are frustrated by the snow while others are happy with it, she said.

This winter has been wetter than the three previous ones, she said.

Bednar is one of the people who sees the upside of this week’s snowstorm. The Angostura Reservoir is just a few miles from Hot Springs. It’s a popular spot in the region and state.

The lake level is down maybe 30% to 40% from normal level because of the past few dry years, Bednar said.

Snow in Hot Springs will help the lake, he said. He’s also hoping that eastern Wyoming gets snow because that can be carried to Angostura by the Cheyenne River.

The Bureau of Reclamation said on its website page that water level is about 63% in Angostura. According to the data, the level has increased since mid-March.