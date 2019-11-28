Black Friday, except it’s Thursday

Breaking News
PREVIEW: Empire Mall Hopeful For Big Holiday Season

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Many people are celebrating Thanksgiving on Thursday, but some are gearing up for Black Friday.

According to the National Retail Federation, “throughout the course of the holiday weekend, 39.6 million consumers are considering shopping on Thanksgiving Day, 114.6 million on Black Friday, 66.6 million on Small Business Saturday and 33.3 million on Sunday. The shopping weekend will wrap up on Cyber Monday, when 68.7 million are expected to take advantage of online bargains.”

Some stores are opening as early as 3 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day. One facility that is joining in on the before Black Friday sales is the Empire Mall.

STORETHANKSGIVINGBLACK FRIDAY
Target5 pm – 1 amregular hours
WalmartSales start at 6 pmuntil sold out in stores
Hobby Lobbyclosed8 am – 9 pm
Fleet Farmclosed5 am – 9 pm
Kirkland’s6 pm – midnight7 am – 10 pm
Kohls5 pm through Black Fridaydoorbusters until 1 pm
Ulta5 pm- 1 am5 am – 10 pm
Empire Mall5 pm – 1 am6 am – 9 pm
Bed, Bath &Beyond5 pm – midnightOpens at 6 am
Macy’s5 pm – 2 am6 am – 10 pm
Best Buy5 pm – 1 amOpens at 8 am
Game Stop3 pm – 10 pmOpens at 7 am
CostcoclosedOpens at 9 am
Sams ClubclosedOpens at 7 am
Home DepotclosedOpens at 6 am
LowesclosedOpens at 6 am
Mattress Firmclosed8 am – 8 pm

The Empire Mall is opening at 5 p.m. on Thursday, but retailers and shoppers prepare well before the doors open.

We’ll be at the Empire Mall when the doors open and checking in with a retailer and shopper, so be sure to check this story later today.

