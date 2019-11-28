Black Friday, except it’s Thursday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Many people are celebrating Thanksgiving on Thursday, but some are gearing up for Black Friday.

According to the National Retail Federation, “throughout the course of the holiday weekend, 39.6 million consumers are considering shopping on Thanksgiving Day, 114.6 million on Black Friday, 66.6 million on Small Business Saturday and 33.3 million on Sunday. The shopping weekend will wrap up on Cyber Monday, when 68.7 million are expected to take advantage of online bargains.”

Some stores are opening as early as 3 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day. One facility that is joining in on the before Black Friday sales is the Empire Mall.

STORE THANKSGIVING BLACK FRIDAY Target 5 pm – 1 am regular hours Walmart Sales start at 6 pm until sold out in stores Hobby Lobby closed 8 am – 9 pm Fleet Farm closed 5 am – 9 pm Kirkland’s 6 pm – midnight 7 am – 10 pm Kohls 5 pm through Black Friday doorbusters until 1 pm Ulta 5 pm- 1 am 5 am – 10 pm Empire Mall 5 pm – 1 am 6 am – 9 pm Bed, Bath &Beyond 5 pm – midnight Opens at 6 am Macy’s 5 pm – 2 am 6 am – 10 pm Best Buy 5 pm – 1 am Opens at 8 am Game Stop 3 pm – 10 pm Opens at 7 am Costco closed Opens at 9 am Sams Club closed Opens at 7 am Home Depot closed Opens at 6 am Lowes closed Opens at 6 am Mattress Firm closed 8 am – 8 pm

The Empire Mall is opening at 5 p.m. on Thursday, but retailers and shoppers prepare well before the doors open.

