Black bear spotted west of Aberdeen

ABERDEEN, S.D. (KELO) — Black bears are a rare sight in South Dakota.

So it was a surprise when on Tuesday morning at 7:57 a.m., Sheryl Erickson of Aberdeen spotted a black bear in a field.

Her fiance, Allen Luce then took the opportunity to take a video.

The sighting occurred seven miles west of Aberdeen.

It was just about a year ago when people in Roberts County got video of a bear in the area.

Nearly two years ago, the Game Fish and Parks confirmed a bear sighting, but that was in the Black Hills.

