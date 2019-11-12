Black and Blue Bowl teams meet in state title game

Canton made the move from Class 11B to 11A this season, after a semi final loss last season in class 11B. The C-Hawks had a rough start as they lost back to back games to open the season, however Canton had a complete turn around when they won five games in a row, including five straight defensive shutouts.

“It was just us, trying to figure out where to put kids, and our kids figuring out the defense and doing what they were supposed to do. Those first two games, we had some guys who maybe weren’t quite sure what they were supposed to do or were trying to do too much and they kind of settled down, those were the younger guys, they settled down and did their job,” Canton head coach Rich Lundstrom said.

Lennox’s season had a rough start as well as the Orioles started 2-4 including back to back shutout losses to Canton and Tea. Following that season low, the Orioles have won five straight contests where they’ve scored nearly 200 points as an offense.

“We just decided to reset, we just had way too many personal fouls and penalties and we decided to sit down and look at everything. We decided to cut off the head of the snake there and start over and build a program that wants to win and do everything the right way,” Lennox senior Austin Metivier said.

“We were allowing ourselves to get influenced, outside of whistle to whistle. The Canton game was a great example. We didn’t play well, we allowed our emotions to get the best of us and we sat down with the team and we told them listen, ‘here’s what we’re going to do, here’s what we’re going to do moving forward and we’re going to focus on getting better every single day,’ and these guys have responded tremendously with it,” Lennox head coach Matthew Luze said.

Both Canton and Lennox entered the playoffs on winning streaks and that propelled both teams to the Class 11A state championship. The Orioles and C-Hawks have played as rivals for over ninety years.

“You don’t normally get to see the big rivals play each other, because they’re usually close to each other, so it doesn’t turn out that way usually, but we’ve got the kind of friendly dislike for each other, you know. I think all the kids are kind of friends with each other, but they still have that heated rivalry when they step between the lines,” Lundstrom said.

“Canton and Lennox have been playing for this helmet in the Black and Blue Blow since 1992, but this Thursday’s match-up will be for a little more, even though they’re not playing for the helmet,” KELOLAND.com Reporter Grant Sweeter said.

“I hope a lot of the people in South Dakota realize how big of a rivalry this is. For us players, we have more of an intense week of practice and we all turn it on. It’s a game that means a lot to our families and people who are from Lennox,” Metivier said.

“I think it just amps everything up, 100 times more. Obviously the Black and Blue Bowl is important to us and that helmet means a lot, but bringing back a state championship trophy would be way bigger than any helmet or anything we could ever write on,” Lennox senior Haden Mendel said.

As for Thursday’s match-up, Canton will feature one of the state’s best players in Senior, Kayden Verley who is leading a Canton offense that has scored nearly 400 points this season.

“He’s just one of those special athletes that you don’t see too often and it’s been so much fun coaching him since he was a seventh grader and we was our kicker. So he’s been on the team for six years and does everything, he does everything we ask him to do,” Lundstrom said.

“We obviously have to keep an eye on him and know where he’s at, at all times and make sure we don’t lose track of him, but we also have to respect their other weapons as well,” Mendel said.

The Orioles are averaging nearly 27 points per game this year and much of that success can be accredited to quarterback Josh Arlt and the Oriole passing attack.

“Well I think it all starts up front, I think we’re buying more time for Josh and we’re giving him more time to really show what he can do and he’s a really talented kid and we have a lot of speed and athleticism on the outside,” Mendel said.

“Preach being fundamentally sound, in our pass defense. We can’t be cheating or trying to do somebody else’s job, we’ve just got to do our own jobs,” Lundstrom said.

Lennox will be making their first football state title appearance in 37 years, but both teams will need to be ready for any kind of game, if they want to be state champs.

“Play it like it’s just another game, I know that’s kind of a cliche and everybody says it, but it’s really true, that you can’t wilt under the pressure or the bright lights,” Lundstrom said.

“It’s going to be a game of highs and lows. These guys have done a great job of controlling their emotions, these last few games. We’ve allowed things in the fourth quarter to get a little more fluid and we’ve got to do a little better job of that and just maintain the course. Don’t get too high, don’t get too low,” Luze said.

Canton and Lennox will cross paths for the class 11A state championship on Thursday at Dana J. Dykhouse stadium in Brookings and kick off is set for 7:15.