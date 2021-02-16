Bitter cold can break a water line, pipe

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — When the temperatures fall below zero at night for extended periods of time, the pipes in a home could freeze, especially if they are on the inside of an exterior wall.

Darin McDonnel, who works in water maintenance for the City of Sioux Falls, said if a resident has had water pipes freeze inside their home before, there is a good chance they could freeze during the current frigid temperatures.

McDonnel said there several ways to prevent the pipes from freezing.

“Leave a little water streaming overnight,” McDonnel said ” You might have a higher water bill but you (prevent) a mess.”

McDonnel said residents can also leave the cupboard doors open slightly to allow warm air to reach water pipes that may be up against an outside wall or in the floor.

Residents should also make sure the areas near the water main inside the house stay warm.

The city tends to its own water line issues during extreme cold. The cold can cause water mains to crack or burst.

“We’ve had a few main lines break,” McDonnel said. But, “we’ve been lucky so far,” he said. “The frost does not go so deep.”

The water lines are more vulnerable when the frost is three to four feet deep, he said.

The recent stretch of day with overnight lows reaching 20 more more degrees below zero as created some deep frost, McDonnel said.

Still, it’s better to get the deeper frost and colder temperatures in February then in November, he said. November cold and frost can stay all winter.

While water main breaks have been infrequent so far this winter the chances for some breaks do increase as the weather warms up, McDonnel said.

The pipes can contract and constrict as temperatures warm which can cause leaks or breaks.

Although water lines under streets can be more vulnerable to breaks than pipes under lawns or snow, “You never know where they are going to be,” McDonnel said.