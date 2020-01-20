BILL TRACKER: Here are potential laws we are tracking in Pierre

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota legislature has been in session for less than a week, but already has filed 121 bills.

Bob Mercer, KELOLAND’s Capitol News Bureau Correspondent

Several bills are already making headlines, from a transgender doctor bill to industrial hemp.

2020 Bill Tracker

Key





Introduced





Referred to Committee



Passed committee, onto chamber floor Passed chamber, sent to other chamber Passed both chambers, sent to Governor

Signed by Governor Referred to the 41st day Vetoed by Governor

📜 HB 1050 Introduced ➡ Referred to Committee ➡ Chamber Vote ➡ Next Chamber ➡ Governor’s Desk ➡ Bill Becomes Law Purpose of bill: provide for voter registration through an online voter registration system provided by the Office of the Secretary of State. 2020 is going to be a big election year. Sioux Falls has a city election, and of course, there is the Presidential primaries and general election. The South Dakota Secretary of State is looking to make voter registration an easier process. The bill would allow any person eligible to vote with a valid driver’s license or nondriver identification card issued by the State of South Dakota, to register to vote through an online system. Latest actions on the bill 01/14/2020 First Reading House H.J. 11 Latest KELOLAND News stories on this bill Lawmakers look at changes to voter registration, fighting wildfires and invasive fish by Michael Geheren Text of the Bill

📜 HB 1057 Introduced ➡ Referred to Committee ➡ Chamber Vote ➡ Next Chamber ➡ Governor’s Desk ➡ Bill Becomes Law Purpose of bill: prohibit certain acts against children and provide a penalty therefor. The proposed law would impact transgender children, their doctors and their families. If passed, the “Vulnerable Child Protection Act” would make it a class four felony for South Dakota doctors to perform gender-changing or affirming surgeries on children. It would also make it illegal to prescribe puberty-halting medications and hormones to children. Rep. Fred Deutsch (R-Brookings) introduced this bill to the House on Jan. 15. “It is a bill to protect vulnerable South Dakota children who have some challenges with understanding if they’re a boy or a girl. It’s the same penalty as we established in the Female Genital Mutilation bill, I copied the penalty from that bill. I think of the procedures as similar, they’re both mutilating procedures,” Representative Fred Deutsch said. Opponents of the bill say South Dakota medical providers don’t perform gender-affirming or changing surgeries on minors. “What it does affect, is hormone blockers for youth, which just halts puberty. If you get off the pill or the injection, you go ahead and your hormones come back naturally,” Boots AmongTrees, the interim vice president with Sioux Falls Pride said. Boots AmongTrees with Sioux Falls PRIDE says taking the medication away could lead to suicide. Latest actions on the bill 01/22/2020 Scheduled for hearing

01/15/2020 First read in House and referred to House State Affairs H.J. 19 Latest KELOLAND News stories on this bill S.D. bill could criminalize doctors who perform gender affirming surgeries by Lauren Soulek Text of the Bill

📜 SB51 Introduced ➡ Referred to Committee ➡ Chamber Vote ➡ Next Chamber ➡ Governor’s Desk ➡ Bill Becomes Law Purpose of bill: authorize the possession of a concealed pistol by employees in county courthouses. This bill would allow “the possession of a firearm or other dangerous weapon in a county courthouse by any person who is employed by the county and assigned to work in the county courthouse.” Latest actions on the bill 01/17/2020 First read in Senate and referred to Senate Judiciary S.J. 46 Latest KELOLAND News stories on this bill S.D. courthouses’ employees could get concealed-carry too by Bob Mercer Text of the Bill

📜 SB53 Introduced ➡ Referred to Committee ➡ Chamber Vote ➡ Next Chamber ➡ Governor’s Desk ➡ Bill Becomes Law Purpose of bill: provide for a discount to senior citizens for state parks and recreation areas. This bill would give any South Dakotan over the age of 65 a 10% discount on access to state parks and camping/electrical fees. Latest actions on the bill There are no actions on this bill yet. Latest KELOLAND News stories on this bill There are no stories yet. Text of the Bill