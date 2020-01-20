BILL TRACKER: Here are potential laws we are tracking in Pierre

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota legislature has been in session for less than a week, but already has filed 121 bills.
Several bills are already making headlines, from a transgender doctor bill to industrial hemp.
2020 Bill Tracker
Key
Introduced
Referred to Committee
Passed committee, onto chamber floor
Passed chamber, sent to other chamber
Passed both chambers, sent to Governor
Signed by Governor
Referred to the 41st day
Vetoed by Governor
📜 HB 1004
Introduced ➡ Referred to Committee ➡ Chamber Vote ➡ Next Chamber ➡ Governor’s Desk ➡ Bill Becomes Law
Purpose of bill: provide for the defense of laws by the Legislature.
This bill allows the legislature to hire its own outside lawyers, and not rely on the Attorney General.
📜 HB 1008
Introduced ➡ Referred to Committee ➡ Chamber Vote ➡ Next Chamber ➡ Governor’s Desk ➡ Bill Becomes Law
⚠ If passed and signed, this bill will go in effect immediately after signing by Gov. Noem, since it’s an emergency bill. The legislature will need a 2/3 majority to pass.
Purpose of bill: Legalize the growth and production of industrial hemp and derivative products in the state, and to declare an emergency.
This bill has been making news quite a lot in the 2019 and 2020 legislative session. The bill in its current form was written after a summer study on Industrial Hemp. Gov. Kristi Noem (R-SD) has indicated she won’t veto an industrial hemp bill in 2020, if it fits four “guardrails.”
📜 HB 1033
Introduced ➡ Referred to Committee ➡ Chamber Vote ➡ Next Chamber ➡ Governor’s Desk ➡ Bill Becomes Law
⚠ If passed and signed, this bill will go in effect immediately after signing by Gov. Noem, since it’s an emergency bill. The legislature will need a 2/3 majority to pass.
Purpose of bill: provide for the prevention of aquatic invasive species contamination in public waters and to declare an emergency.
While there are already administrative rules in this area, this four-page bill will add clear language into the law.
The legislation will make anyone possession, importing, shipping or transporting an invasive species a class 2 misdemeanor. If it is repeated within one year, it becomes a class 1 misdemeanor.
It also requires that boats be cleaned when removed from the water, drained by removing plugs and following other cleaning procedures. This is also a class 2 misdemeanor.
The legislation will allow inspection stations and a requirement for boaters to stop at one.
This bill is being proposed by Governor Kristi Noem’s office.
📜 HB 1050
Introduced ➡ Referred to Committee ➡ Chamber Vote ➡ Next Chamber ➡ Governor’s Desk ➡ Bill Becomes Law
Purpose of bill: provide for voter registration through an online voter registration system provided by the Office of the Secretary of State.
2020 is going to be a big election year. Sioux Falls has a city election, and of course, there is the Presidential primaries and general election.
The South Dakota Secretary of State is looking to make voter registration an easier process.
The bill would allow any person eligible to vote with a valid driver’s license or nondriver identification card issued by the State of South Dakota, to register to vote through an online system.
📜 HB 1057
Introduced ➡ Referred to Committee ➡ Chamber Vote ➡ Next Chamber ➡ Governor’s Desk ➡ Bill Becomes Law
Purpose of bill: prohibit certain acts against children and provide a penalty therefor.
The proposed law would impact transgender children, their doctors and their families.
If passed, the “Vulnerable Child Protection Act” would make it a class four felony for South Dakota doctors to perform gender-changing or affirming surgeries on children. It would also make it illegal to prescribe puberty-halting medications and hormones to children.
Rep. Fred Deutsch (R-Brookings) introduced this bill to the House on Jan. 15.
“It is a bill to protect vulnerable South Dakota children who have some challenges with understanding if they’re a boy or a girl. It’s the same penalty as we established in the Female Genital Mutilation bill, I copied the penalty from that bill. I think of the procedures as similar, they’re both mutilating procedures,” Representative Fred Deutsch said.
Opponents of the bill say South Dakota medical providers don’t perform gender-affirming or changing surgeries on minors.
“What it does affect, is hormone blockers for youth, which just halts puberty. If you get off the pill or the injection, you go ahead and your hormones come back naturally,” Boots AmongTrees, the interim vice president with Sioux Falls Pride said.
Boots AmongTrees with Sioux Falls PRIDE says taking the medication away could lead to suicide.
📜 HB 1063
Introduced ➡ Referred to Committee ➡ Chamber Vote ➡ Next Chamber ➡ Governor’s Desk ➡ Bill Becomes Law
Purpose of bill: Revise certain provisions regarding the purchase, distribution, and sale of tobacco products to persons under the age of twenty-one.
This bill would raise the smoking age to 21 in South Dakota. President Donald Trump recently signed congressional legislation raising the minimum age for purchase of tobacco products to 21 from 18. This bill updates South Dakota’s laws to go in line with federal legislation.
📜 HB 1064
Introduced ➡ Referred to Committee ➡ Chamber Vote ➡ Next Chamber ➡ Governor’s Desk ➡ Bill Becomes Law
Purpose of bill: restrict certain vapor products.
This bill would ban flavored vape products in South Dakota. Doing so would be a violation of Class 2 misdemeanor. A flavor in this law would be considered anything other than tobacco, mint or menthol.
🚬Want to explore vaping more in-depth? Click here to watch our Vaping: Uncovering the Truth KELOLAND News Special Report.
📜 SB 27
Introduced ➡ Referred to Committee ➡ Chamber Vote ➡ Next Chamber ➡ Governor’s Desk ➡ Bill Becomes Law
Purpose of bill: establish a missing persons clearinghouse.
This bill is a plan to develop the existing missing person clearinghouse system and website to include more information on specific cases.
As of today, the South Dakota Missing Persons Clearinghouse website had seven missing persons cases highlighted. Six of those are adults and one is a juvenile.
But Bonnie Feller Hagen of the South Dakota Attorney General’s Office knows there are many more missing people than those seven.
On Jan. 16, the bill passed out of the Senate Judiciary Committee 7-0. The committee also passed an amendment to the bill that would change the way minors will be handled.
📜 SB51
Introduced ➡ Referred to Committee ➡ Chamber Vote ➡ Next Chamber ➡ Governor’s Desk ➡ Bill Becomes Law
Purpose of bill: authorize the possession of a concealed pistol by employees in county courthouses.
This bill would allow “the possession of a firearm or other dangerous weapon in a county courthouse by any person who is employed by the county and assigned to work in the county courthouse.”
📜 SB53
Introduced ➡ Referred to Committee ➡ Chamber Vote ➡ Next Chamber ➡ Governor’s Desk ➡ Bill Becomes Law
Purpose of bill: provide for a discount to senior citizens for state parks and recreation areas.
This bill would give any South Dakotan over the age of 65 a 10% discount on access to state parks and camping/electrical fees.
📜 SB54
Introduced ➡ Referred to Committee ➡ Chamber Vote ➡ Next Chamber ➡ Governor’s Desk ➡ Bill Becomes Law
Purpose of bill: regulate the use of auxiliary containers.
This bill would update an existing law that says no other city or county can restrict the use of plastic beverage containers, garbage bags or plastic packing materials.
The changes in the bill would:
- Remove the word plastic from “plastic beverage containers”
- Added “straws used for beverage consumption”
- Added “auxiliary containers” which are defined as any bag, cup, bottle, package, container, or other packaging, whether designed to be reusable or single−use, that is made of cloth, paper, plastic, cardboard, corrugated material, aluminum, glass, postconsumer recycled material, or similar material or substrates, including coated, laminated, or multi−layer substrates, and that is designed for transporting or protecting merchandise, food, or beverages from or at a food service facility or retail facility.
