Help Not Harm sign outside of Senate ahead of Thursday’s vote.

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Access to gender-affirming care for transgender minors in South Dakota could soon be restricted.

Thursday the South Dakota Senate advanced House Bill 1080, which prohibits gender-affirming hormones, surgery and puberty blockers, to Governor Noem’s desk for signature. Republican Representative Bethany Soye has stated that the governor supports the bill.

The bill faced some pushback in the Senate when Republican Senator Tim Reed motioned to amend the bill to exclude puberty blockers.

“I agree that surgery and hormone therapy should not happen before 18-years-old. I agree with that,” Reed told the body. “But puberty blockers I believe should stay in. And that’s what this amendment does.”

Reed said that with the amendment, families in South Dakota would be able to navigate an “extremely difficult situation” while giving these children a chance.

“We don’t need any more children’s suicides,” Reed said.

Republican Senator Al Novstrup said that puberty blockers have a long list of side effects which he listed. The bill does not prohibit puberty blockers for cisgender children in the state, only those wishing to seek gender-affirming care.

Reed’s motion failed by a vote of 25-9, with one senator excused.

Democrat Reynold Nesiba also motioned to amend the bill to direct the Department of Social Services to make mental health help available by extending coverage through Medicaid.

“Let’s do no harm, let’s help these kids,” Nesiba said. “Let’s make sure that if they need medical assistance, that they are going to be able to get access to this. Then we’re going to extend Medicaid and make sure that these kids get the counseling that they need. Because we want to help and not harm these kids.”

Novstrup and Republican Senator John Wiik pushed back on Nesiba’s amendment calling it an “unfunded mandate.”

The motion failed.

Democratic Senator Shawn Bordeaux also spoke against the bill saying that he was rising in support of the Two-Spirited community and the gender dysphoria that impacts Native American communities in South Dakota.

“I think it’s important to rise in favor of these folks and show them that, you know, there are legislators who do support, what they’re going through how it’s difficult, and that we need mental health counseling, especially for these folks,” Bordeaux said.

After closing remarks from Novstrup the Senate voted 30-4 to advance the bill out of the Senate where it will now head to Governor Noem’s desk to be signed into law.