PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — A bill to recognize and observe Juneteenth as a state holiday has been approved by the South Dakota Senate, passing on a vote of 23-11 with one excused.

June 19th marks the day in 1865 when enslaved people in Galveston, Texas, finally received word that the Emancipation Proclamation had been signed two years earlier by President Abraham Lincoln. June 19 then became an annual celebration by Black Americans called Juneteenth.

With the passage of the bill, South Dakota will cease to be the only state in the nation that does not recognize Juneteenth as a state holiday.

Discussion on the bill included an amendment to an amendment made by Sen. Wheeler (R-Huron) to tweak the language surrounding Monday observance of holidays. Both the amendment and the amendment’s amendment passed, and did not cause a substantive change to the bill.

Sen. Nesiba (D-Sioux Falls) also spoke, pointing out that in order for the holiday to be observed this year, it will require an executive order from Governor Noem, as the bill would take effect July, 1, twelve days after Juneteenth.

Having passed the legislature, the bill will now go to the desk of Gov. Noem to be signed into law.