PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota’s abortion ban will remain as it is written for now.

A bill that would have clarified the language of the “the life of the mother” was tabled by the sponsor, Republican Representative Taylor Rehfeldt, Tuesday.

“This bill aims to clarify and put into statute the same language that has been in place since 1993. The same language that has been in place for 30 years,” Rehfeldt told lawmakers in the House Health and Human Services Committee. “We’ve always valued the life of women in South Dakota, as valuing the life of women and protecting the life of women has been in law since 1887.”

Following the overturning of Roe v. Wade by the Supreme Court, South Dakota’s trigger ban went into effect outlawing abortion in all cases except to “save the life of the mother.” What constitutes life-saving care is not clear, according to several lawmakers who answered a KELOLAND News survey last fall.

Rehfeldt’s bill would have clarified the ban to define “the life of the mother” as meaning the pregnant female is “at serious risk of death” or “substantial and irreversible physical impairment of one or more major bodily functions.” The bill also stated that the procedure must be performed in a licensed hospital and by a licensed physician.