Bill to change state employee health plans cleared the Senate, now faces the House

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Only the South Dakota House of Representatives stands in the way of changes for state employee health insurance.

Last week, the Senate passed Senate Bill 57 27-7. SB 57, requested by the South Dakota Bureau of Human Resources, would amend three sections of the state employee health plan and repeal one section involving a health plan for retiring employees.

During the debate on the Senate floor, lawmakers noted unexpected health costs for employees have cost the state millions of dollars over the years.

SB 57 would create a four-tier system to give employees more health care options and lower the risks for the state. There is an option for employees to have a free health care plan as well as different “premium coverage” options for health insurance plans.

The costs of the new health care options are not known at this time, which is why some Democratic lawmakers wanted to wait on voting on SB 57.

The state is also planning on giving state employees a 2.4% raise across the board, but some opponents of the bill think the wage raise will be wiped out by more health care costs.

Sen. John Wiik (R-Big Stone City) said change is hard. He said during his four years on appropriations, one of the last financial impacts to the budget was the state employee health care plan. Last year, it cost the state more than $11 million.

“I believe state employees shouldn’t have to pay for health care,” Wiik said. “We appreciate our employees. We want to do the right things for them. We need to do the right thing for our taxpayers as well. SB 57 meets all of those boxes and checks them all.”

Sen. Jean Hunhoff (R-Yankton) said SB 57 is trying to set a new course and noted the state’s workforce is getting older, adding additional risk to the state’s health plan.

During SB 57’s committee hearing, Eric Ollila with the South Dakota State Employees Organization spoke against the bill. He said the new health plans wouldn’t treat state employees equally.

SB 57 is awaiting a calendar date in the House.