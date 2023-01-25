SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A new bill introduced by Republican Rep. Aaron Aylward seeks to restrict the deployment of the South Dakota National Guard outside of the state.

The bill leaves in place the current statute allowing the governor to order movement of the National Guard, but adds two additional sections.

The first would prohibit the National Guard or any of it’s members from being released to serve in conflicts in foreign nations or performing hazardous service related to such a conflict, unless Congress has declared was on another nation.

The second section would state that no member of the Guard could be released for law enforcement, repelling an invasion, or suppressing an insurrection unless the U.S. Congress has officially called on it.

KELOLAND News has reached out to Aylward to discuss the bill, but he has not responded.