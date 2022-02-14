PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — A bill that would provide a South Dakota tribal college with funds to partner with NASA is moving to the Joint Appropriations Committee for further debate over where funds for the bill would be appropriated from.

HB 1281 is asking for $300,000 from the FY2022 general fund to match funds from the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) for the research and manufacturing of a tribal housing development in South Dakota. Ross Garelick Bell, a lobbyist for the Yankton, Crow Creek and Oglala Lakota Sioux Tribes, told the House Commerce and Energy Committee Monday morning that the project would involve the manufacturing of 3D printed homes in South Dakota to study the effect and durability of the homes in the extreme temperatures of South Dakota.

The grant from NASA was issued in 2021 according to Bell. Students of Sinte Gleska University in Mission, South Dakota would be trained in STEM programs to aid in research and manufacturing of 3D homes in South Dakota. In addition to aiding NASA’s research, Bell told the committee that the homes would benefit in times of emergency disasters and provide housing from tribal communities that have been underfunded in terms of housing development.

South Dakotans would be the only students west of the Mississippi trained in this kind of manufacturing, according to Bell. He added that it would help not only with low-income housing and emergency relief, but would create a unique STEM program in the state.

“This is being looked at as a game changer,” Bell said.

One opponent spoke against the bill saying that it wasn’t about the technology, which he said he was intrigued by, but rather that the bill would use $300,000 from the FY2022 general fund. Keith Senger, Financial Reporting Director for the Bureau of Finance and Management said that there were still many things they were unsure about when it came to this project.

Senger said that the use of funds to a tribal college is unheard of and that lawmakers should oppose the bill until more information could be gathered on details of the grant.

“This is a time where the tribes and the state can partner,” Bell said in rebuttal to Senger’s testimony.

Another concern of Senger’s was a perceived lack of communication with the state and the governor’s office. Representative Mark Willadsen (R-Sioux Falls) asked the proponents whether anybody from the governor’s office of economic development had been contacted about the grant. Bell said yes, there have been talks on a local and federal level for years and that this grant has not come out of nowhere as implied by opponents.

Bell also answered questions on the technology involved and the partnership with NASA. Representative Lynn Schneider (R-Huron) questioned how well the technology holds up. Bell said that the answer to that is what they’re hoping to find in their research with NASA by testing the equipment and structures in the South Dakota climate. As far as funding, Bell said that the request of $300,000 would be a final request regardless of extensions of the project.

Nathan Lukkes with the Board of Regents (BOR) testified that while the BOR is not involved in the project, it should not be seen as a positive or negative by the committee. The BOR would collaborate with the tribal colleges as needed, Lukkes said.

After testimony and questions, the committee moved to amend HB 1281 to strike “from the general fund” from line 5 of the bill. The motion was seconded but later rescinded when a proponent of the bill said that the money must be appropriated for somewhere.

Following discussion over line 5, the committee voted 12-1 to move the bill to the Joint Appropriations Committee. Representative Richard Vasgaard (R-Centerville) said the bill would be the 33rd bill for the appropriations committee to consider by next week and that both sides should work together to find common ground ahead of the debate.