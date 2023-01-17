PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Lawmakers introduced a bill Tuesday that would target transgender health care for minors.

The “Help not Harm” bill introduced by Representative Bethany Soye (R-Sioux Falls) seeks to prohibit doctors from prescribing cross-sex hormones, performing genital surgery on children and “interfering with healthy puberty.”

Soye’s bill is part of a larger trend of anti-transgender legislation across the country. As of now, Kansas, Kentucky, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, North Dakota, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah and Virginia have all introduced legislation targeting health care for transgender children.

In addition to making gender-affirming care illegal, House Bill 1080 would allow someone to collect damages later in life if harmed and would subject physicians to review by a medical board for unprofessional conduct.

“Healthcare providers in South Dakota are becoming increasingly bold about the experimental treatments and sterilizing procedures being performed on children in our state. Now is the time to protect our youth,” Soye said in a release.

The American Civil Liberties Union of South Dakota (ACLU) said the bill is part of a “streak of bills that would codify discrimination against transgender youth that the South Dakota Legislature has attempted to pass over the last seven years.”

The ACLU went on to say that they believe that medical choices should remain between a doctor and a patient.

“When the government proposes laws that would stigmatize them and undermine their care, they lose those opportunities. The result of legislation like this won’t be that fewer kids grow up to be trans, it will be that fewer kids grow up,” ACLU advocacy manager, Samantha Chapman, said in a statement.

Representative Hansen, who has been vocal on Twitter about a Gender Summit hosted by Sanford Health and the Transformation Project, said that the time is right for the bill.

“We’re asking people to stand with us and encourage their legislators to vote to protect children,” Hansen said.

The bill excludes minors born with a “medically verifiable disorder of sex development,” a disorder of sexual development, or a minor needing treatment for an infection “cause or exacerbated by any action or procedure prohibited” by this bill.

KELOLAND News has reached out to the bill’s sponsor but has yet to receive a response.