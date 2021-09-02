‘Bigger and better than ever’: President’s Bowl expands to 4 games over 2 days

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A longtime Sioux Falls tradition is growing.

This year, the annual Presidents Bowl will celebrate 30 years of Sioux Falls public high school football games and expand to a two-day event. Instead of holding two games, the Presidents Bowl will feature four games hosted by Washington, Lincoln, Roosevelt and Sioux Falls’ newest high school Jefferson.

“It’s going to be bigger and better than ever,” Gregg Gohl, a Presidents Bowl committee member, told KELOLAND News. “It’s a lot of work but it’s a lot of benefit to Sioux Falls public high schools.”

The games will take place on Friday, Sept. 10 and Saturday, Sept. 11 at Howard Wood Field. Jefferson will host Rapid City Stevens in the first game at 4 p.m. Friday, followed by Lincoln vs. Harrisburg at 8 p.m. On Saturday, Washington hosts O’Gorman at 1 p.m. with Roosevelt hosting Brandon Valley at 5 p.m.

KELOLAND News will also livestream multiple games with play-by-play by Grant Sweeter.

Over the years, the Presidents Bowl continues to grow and evolve as the largest fundraising event for the Sioux Falls public high schools. The event has raised nearly $2 million throughout the years and Gohl said the goal for this year’s event is to raise $200,000.

“It’s a huge fundraiser,” Gohl said. “The whole weekend is just about benefiting the students at our Sioux Falls public high schools. It’s the biggest fundraiser we do for those and it’s super important.”

Gohl said the Presidents Bowl committee consists of 50 members who plan for the event 11 months out of the year. It takes 350 parent and student volunteers for the football games and Gohl said the organization always looks for extra volunteers.

To sign up as a volunteer, Gohl said the Presidents Bowl website has a sign-up link.

“The logistics of it are twice as much as they usually are,” Gohl said. “We have awesome volunteers.”

Also new this year will be a Presidents Bowl cornhole tournament set for Saturday morning. There’ll be three divisions (student, social and competitive) with trophy prizes for student and social winners and cash prizes for competitive winners. The cost is $40 in advance and $60 on the day of the event with the tournament starting at 10 a.m.

There’ll also be a 50-50 raffle and tailgating both days before the football games.

“A lot of people think the President’s Bowl is just raising money for the football programs,” Gohl said. “It’s about raising funds for all of the activities at all of the four public high schools.”

Gohl noted the event has around 100 business sponsors and thanked all the community support the Presidents Bowl receives. The Presidents Bowl also holds a two-day youth basketball tournament in November

Day tickets cost $7 in advance or $8 at the game. You can contact any of the four high schools to buy tickets in advance.

“Buy tickets and come on out,” Gohl said.