SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota has at least 700,000 pickups, SUVs or vans, that will need their gas tanks filled, according to registrations recorded with the South Dakota Department of Revenue.

That’s more than double the number of passenger cars (320,501) registered during the calendar year of 2021.

If drivers have more trucks means more spent by drivers at the gas pump.

Ford, Chevrolet, GMC and Dodge all have pickup models that get a combined highway and city mileage of 24 mpg, according to the U.S. Department of Energy. That’s the high end of mpg.

Most models get a combined mileage of 12 to 19 mpg.

The AAA’s average gas price for South Dakota as of March 11 was $3.975. The tank sizes of the four pickups vary but if a 30-gallon tank is used for a 24-mpg, it would cost $119.25 to fill that tank.

The $119 is about $5 less than buying an all-tournament ticket to the recent Summit League basketball championships. Those basketball tickets were $136 for 14 games.

Use a 30 gallon tank for the pickup that gets a combined 12 mpg. It’s still $119.25 to fill this tank. But the driver will need to fill it more than the 24 mpg model.

A commuter driving a pickup not only adds miles but would add expenses each month now.

While minutes on a commute don’t specifically translate to miles, minutes on the road still burns gas.

According to Stacker, the average commute to work is 21.7 minutes.

TitleMax lists the state’s average commute time of 16.6 minutes.

A pickup with a 30-gallon tank that averages 24 mpg would 720 miles from that tank of gas. A 12 mpg model with a 30-gallon tank would 360 miles in that tank

But a pickup that gets a combined 24 mpg is getting better mileage than 2012 Chevrolet Impala at a combined 22 mpg, according to the U.S. Department of Energy.

A 2020 Ford Fusion gets around 24 combined mpg.