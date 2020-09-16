Big Ten plans for football, but local college football won’t return till 2021

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Big Ten Conference announced on Wednesday, September 16, that they had created a plan to return to football by the weekend of October 24.

The Big Ten will rely on steady testing to keep players, coaches and staff safe, however there will be no public ticket sales for the games.

The return of Big Ten football means the return of Nebraska Cornhusker, Iowa Hawkeye and Minnesota Golden Gopher football. Which are the three NCAA FBS teams closest to South Dakota.

However, that is the closest that our state will see for college football.

The Missouri Valley Football Conference, which is home to the University of South Dakota, South Dakota State University and North Dakota State University, postponed football until the spring.

That decision came in early August, prior to the beginning of season.

It seems like there could be a return of football, but it appears there won’t be a return of football at the NCAA FCS level.

“Without 50 percent of FCS teams competing, the NCAA will not sponsor an FCS championship (playoffs) in the fall,” USD Assistant Athletic Director for Sports Information Bryan Boettcher said. “As such, we are hopeful to learn of the NCAA’s plans for a spring FCS championship season in the upcoming days and weeks, which would allow the MVFC to formalize and announce a spring schedule.”

The NCAA committees are scheduled to meet next week, and those meetings could help shed light on a potential 2021 spring sports season.

There are a few teams, however that will be playing a game or two this fall. That includes NDSU.

The Bison will host Central Arkansas on Saturday, October 3 at 2:30 p.m.

FCS level teams aren’t the only teams not playing games this fall as the NCAA Division II will also not compete this fall.

The Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference, which is home to USF, Augustana, Northern State, SMSU and much more, has postponed all athletics until December 31.

“The NSIC continues to following the decision of the NSIC Board of Directors,” Nick Kornder, Assistant Commissioner for Media Relations said.

Big Ten football will return on October 23, with an eight game season.